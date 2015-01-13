Kevin Garnett Suspended, Dwight Howard Fined For Altercation

In what was only a four game night in the NBA on Monday, the biggest headline was the scuffle between Dwight Howard and Kevin Garnett.

The two got into it early in the game after Kevin Garnett threw the basketball at Howard and then head-butted him in the chin. Some pushing and shoving took place, as Garnett was intent on attacking Howard but was being held back by coaches and players. Garnett was eventually ejected from the game, while Howard received a technical foul.

As a result, the NBA has now suspended Garnett for one game and has fined Howard $15,000.

“Every time I play him he’s always talking trash,” Howard told ESPN. “He’ll have you so upset by the end of the game…Most of the time, he’s just talking to himself, but you just think he’s talking to you, so it’s crazy.”

This wasn’t the first time that these two got into it. Garnett got under Howard’s skin when he was a member of the Boston Celtics, and Howard was with the Orlando Magic.