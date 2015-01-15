Cleveland Cavaliers - Los Angeles Lakers Live Score Commentary, Highlights and 2014 NBA Results

That does it here. This was an entertaining game. Good night!

Final: The Lakers fall to 12-28. Cavaliers improve to 20-20.

Final: Bryant ends his night with 19 points and a career-high 17 assists.

Final: James finishes up with 36 points and five assists to help his team end their six-game losing skid.

4th Quarter (:00): That does it. Cleveland wins!

4th Quarter (:03): Kelly misses a three, and Thompson is fouled, sent to the line.

4th Quarter (:08): James hits two costless throws, puts Cavs up six.

4th Quarter (:10): Young hits a three. Too little too late.

4th Quarter (:17): Bryant misses the quick three from the corner, Smith grabs the rebound, and that should do it.

4th Quarter (:20): James puts the icing on the cake with a strong move to the rim and finish.

4th Quarter (:43): Bryant hits two of three. Timeout Cavaliers.

4th Quarter (:43): Kobe Bryant fouled on the three.

4th Quarter (1:29): We have a jump ball. Thompson continues to hurt the Lakers with his offensive rebounding.

4th Quarter (1:54): Bryant hits a triple. He now has 17 points to go with his 16 assists.

4th Quarter (2:10): Timeout Lakers.

4th Quarter (2:26): Young continues his struggles.

4th Quarter (2:51): Thompson cleans up the mess again off James's miss.

4th Quarter (3:15): Johnson with the triple!

4th Quarter (3:50): Bryant takes it to the rim for the finish.

4th Quarter (4:09): Timeout Cleveland.

4th Quarter (4:43): Kobe with a new career-high 16 assists.

4th Quarter (5:07): Marion rolls in a two.

4th Quarter (5:53): Timeout on the floor. Kobe Bryant is set to check back in after the break, with his team down 11.

4th Quarter (6:14): Irving hits a mid-range jumper off the screen.

4th Quarter (7:07): Kobe is still on the bench. Crowd chanting "We want Kobe!"

4th Quarter (7:37): James with another three. He's got 32.

4th Quarter (7:58): Young swirls to the lane for a lay in.

4th Quarter (8:23): Marion misses but Thompson is there to clean it up.

4th Quarter (8:50): Lin finds Black for an and-one play.

4th Quarter (9:12): Dellavedova drains a three, and the Cavs up by 11 just like that.

4th Quarter (9:48): Cavaliers are turning up the defense.

4th Quarter (10:20): Ryan Kelly on James is not a good matchup. James is too quick and strong for him.

4th Quarter (10:58): Oh my! What a one handed leaner by James.

4th Quarter (11:25): Love hits a three to start the quarter, and Lin gets to the lane for a layup.

3rd Quarter (:00): Cavaliers up four to end the third. James had 12 in that quarter.

3rd Quarter (:40): James with another three. Might be a good idea to step out on him a bit more.

3rd Quarter (1:15): James drains a three-ball.

3rd Quarter (1:34): Boozer with the first step and attack to the rim.

3rd Quarter (2:20): Love is heading back in.

3rd Quarter (2:42): We got a timeout on the floor. Lakers up 1.

3rd Quarter (4:16): There it is, Bryant ties his career-high in assists.

3rd Quarter (4:34): Love is headed to bench. He is really hurting.

3rd Quarter (5:30): Bryant with another assist! He's got 14.

3rd Quarter (5:51): Smith drains another step back jumper.

3rd Quarter (6:20): Hill hits another and Kobe with the find again.

3rd Quarter (6:41): Irving with another amazing crossover move.

3rd Quarter (7:13): Bryant finds Hill for another.

3rd Quarter (7:53): Love is grimising. His back doesn't look too good.

3rd Quarter (8:54): James makes a strong move to the hole.

3rd Quarter (10:05): Hill continues his hot hand, hits a 20-foot jumper.

3rd Quarter (10:48): Irving playing with his back to the basket, hits a turnaround jumper over Price.

3rd Quarter (11:17): James rolls in a three to start the third.

3rd Quarter (11:34): James taking the challenge of defending Bryant.

​2nd Quarter (:00): Lakers up four. Great start. Let's see if they can finish strong.

​2nd Quarter (:24): Bryant swishes home a three. He's feeling spry tonight. He already has a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

​2nd Quarter (:35): James knocks down a fall away costless throw line jumper.

​2nd Quarter (1:18): Bryant picks up his 10th assist on the find to Davis.

​2nd Quarter (1:35): Irving with another dazzling move and the score.

​2nd Quarter (1:53): Kobe misses left handed runner, but Davis is there to tip it back in.

Cavaliers - 51 Lakers - 52

​2nd Quarter (2:22): Bryant gets an easy two after he cherry picked after getting his shot blocked and falling down the previous possession.

​2nd Quarter (3:09): Love seeing all the joking and smiling going on between James and Bryant.

​2nd Quarter (3:29): Kyrie Irving knocks down a fade away jumper after a nice cross over move.

​2nd Quarter (3:51): LeBron misses the alley-oop dunk!

​2nd Quarter (4:08): Irving with a lefty finish around the rim.

​2nd Quarter (4:24): Kobe comes back into the game and picks up another assists.

​2nd Quarter (4:38): Superb ball movement by the Cavaliers results into Love drawing a foul.

​2nd Quarter (4:59): Woah! Hill with a one legged fall away.

Cavaliers - 46 Lakers - 44

​2nd Quarter (5:39): And as Young's struggles are mentioned, he hits a long jumper and draws a foul on Smith.

​2nd Quarter (5:48): What a beautiful find by James to Love for a dunk.

​2nd Quarter (6:10): So after hitting a three earlier, Young continues his struggles.

​2nd Quarter (6:41): James ties the game back up with a strong move to the basket and-one.

​2nd Quarter (7:10): Kelly with a pretty move to the basket as well.

​2nd Quarter (7:34): James attacks the rim. He's a tough matchup for Kelly.

​​2nd Quarter (8:03): Timeout on the floor. Lakers up three.

​2nd Quarter (8:30): James with a nice move, going across the lane for a jumper.

​2nd Quarter (9:00): Lakers already over the limit.

​2nd Quarter (9:20): Young with a step back three. Finally gets a shot to go.

​2nd Quarter (9:46): James has missed four straight costless throws.

Cavaliers - 32 Lakers - 37

​2nd Quarter (10:18): Lin with a triple. Lakers shooting 69% from the field.

​2nd Quarter (10:34): James struggling early in this one. He's 1 of 4.

​2nd Quarter (10:55): Lin puts in a long two.

​2nd Quarter (11:45): Boozer is heating up.

1st Quarter (:00): What a first quarter by Kobe who has seven points, eight assists, three rebounds on 3 of 4 shooting.

1st Quarter (:00): Cavaliers - 30 Lakers - 30.

1st Quarter (:44): Black with another easy shot in the paint. Bryant with the find.

1st Quarter (1:11): How about this. Smith knocks down a three, and Bryant answers with a three of his own.

1st Quarter (1:49): Mozgov with a left handed hook. Black answers on a nice pick n roll play with Kobe.

1st Quarter (2:22): Boozer with a mid-range jumper. The Lakers now on a 10-0 and own a two-point lead.

1st Quarter (3:03): Bryant with a long two in semi-transition, and we are all tied at 21! Timeout Cavs.

Cavaliers - 21 Lakers - 19

1st Quarter (4:09): Bryant now finds Boozer. He has six assists.

1st Quarter (5:27): Bryant with a nice steal and find to Hill for yet another mid-range jumper.

1st Quarter (5:38): We got a timeout on the floor. Pretty entertaining start.

Cavaliers - 21 Lakers - 13

1st Quarter (6:25): Kobe has four assists, as he finds Johnson for a corner pocket three.

1st Quarter (6:46): Give Hill another one. He is on fire.

1st Quarter (7:03): James blows by Johnson for the reverse finish.

1st Quarter (7:29): Hill once more again. Kobe finding him for open looks.

1st Quarter (7:49): Love with a nice finish in the paint and-one.

1st Quarter (8:03): Hill with his typical flat footed jumper.

1st Quarter (8:19): Cavaliers already up by 10.

1st Quarter (8:44): Smith again. He is continuing where he left off the other night in Phoenix.

1st Quarter (9:08): J.R. Smith with a long bomb.

1st Quarter (9:27): Finally, the Lakers score off a Kobe jumper shot.

1st Quarter (9:55): Lakers again off to a slow start. No field goals still.

1st Quarter (10:36): Kevin Love is on the board with a bank shot two.

1st Quarter (11:44): First points by Kyrie Irving on a put back lay up.

1st Quarter (12:00): We're finally underway!

The game has yet to begin. As always, TNT is delaying the game by about 20 minutes.

Both teams on the floor ready to get the game started.

David Blatt also addressed the media, talking about the team's struggles. "It takes time.That's the reality. It's not an excuse. That's the reality."

More pre-game quotes. Here is what Byron Scott expects from the Cavaliers. "We know it's gonna be a lot of LeBron pick-and-roll, post ups."

"He wants to go out on a high note. He doesn't want to limp out. That's why we're doing this (preserving him)," Byron Scott said of Kobe.

As for the Lakers, they had trouble putting the ball in the basket in their last game, as they shot a season-low 31.5 percent. They have had many different problems this season. In the beginning of the season, it was their extremely dreadful defense. With Bryant out, it's usually their inability to close out games. With Bryant, it's sometimes the lack of ball movement. Whatever the case, the Lakers simply do not have enough talent to compete, and Byron Scott relies heavily on his aging superstar, who has been highly inconsistent, as Father Time is catching up to him.

Another reoccurring issue with Cleveland seems to be their late game execution. Against the Suns, Irving dominated the ball during the final two minutes of the game and did nothing but turn it over or shoot a low percentage shots. One must wonder why LeBron did not demand the ball to be in his hands down the stretch in that game.

The one area of problem for Cleveland has been their defense. Their defense has allowed 102.6 points per game over the last 10 games, which is inexcusable for a team that came into the season with championship aspirations. With their struggles, many people are actually starting to count the Cavaliers out. After all, they are still a young team with very little experience, so it's going to be a long process, and a lot rests on James's shoulders. The team chemistry has also been the issue.

This game will be the 21st head-to-head match between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. James has bested Bryant, 13-7, including four straight wins.

Aside from Bryant, Nick Young continued his struggles as well, shooting 2 of 11 from the field in the last game. 2015 hasn't been a good year for Young, as he's shot 27.1 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from three-point range throughout the month of January.

“The hard part is sitting down for stretches and then trying to get back in,” Bryant said after Tuesday’s loss. “I feel like the Tin Man, you know what I mean? But that’s just part of the process, part of the challenge.”

For the Lakers, Kobe Bryant was out for the past two games before returning to action Tuesday night against the Miami Heat and continuing his offensive struggles, going 3 of 19 from the field, good for 12 points. Bryant is shooting a career-low 36.9 percent from the field this season. Most of his shooting problems are from tired, old legs. Bryant also believes that all the time off and minute limitations are forcing him to lose rhythm.

While all the drama is happening in Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers have had an abysmal season as well, going 12-27 almost midway through. The Lakers have lost the last four out of five games.

"I was talking to Eric Lewis, one of the other refs, and Coach Blatt was getting a little fired up about (the bad call), too, and he was on his way to a technical. So I just got him up out of the way before he got a T. So, just protecting my coach," James said after the game.

Of course the biggest storyline was LeBron James's push on Coach David Blatt. James shoved Blatt aside when the two were arguing a call during the second quarter of Tuesday's game. Many saw the shove as something negative, and some did not look too much into. Surely, James downplayed the incident.

With those two putting in subpar performances, newly acquired J.R. Smith rose to the occasion and exploded for 29 points on 10 of 19 shooting, including eight makes from three-point distance. He also added four assists. The other new acquistion for Cleveland, Timofey Mozgov, played poorly, scoring just two points and grabbing six rebounds and going 0 for 3 from the field.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love only combined to score 18 points on 7 of 25 shooting from the field. The two continue to struggle when James is on the floor with them. In fact, Love struggled terribly on both ends of the floor, which led to him being benched throughout the entire fourth quarter.

The two teams have struggled so far this season, but the Cavaliers' struggles is something that has been a hot topic over the past two weeks. They have lost six consecutive games, including the last nine out of 10. LeBron James returned from a seven-game absence Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns and put in 33 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but it was not enough for his team to win.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to VAVEL USA's Live of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers from the STAPLES Center in Downtown, Los Angeles.