Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans Preview

We are halfway through the NBA season, and the Los Angeles Lakers don’t seem to be making any progress, meaning that this team has reached its peak for the year. After losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Lakers play host to the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. The Pelicans won each of the first two, solemnly dominating the Lakers in both.

In the first meeting, the Lakers were crushed in the second half after keeping it close in the first. Kobe Bryant put in 33 points and five assists, but Anthony Davis outperformed him with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks on 12 of 16 shooting.

Davis, who has missed the last three games due to a toe injury, is expected to play in this one, while Kobe Bryant, who has been out the last two games to rest, joined the team in New Orleans and is expected to play as well.

In the second meeting, Davis had another efficient night, shooting 11 of 15 from the field for 23 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks. Bryant only had 14 points, as the Pelicans dominated the Lakers at the STAPLES Center, 104-87.

Anthony Davis is having an MVP caliber season, and his absence has clearly hurt the team. New Orleans has gone 1-2 without Davis in their last three, with both losses coming against the worst teams in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. Surprisingly, the one victory came against the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers, losers of five straight, are coming off a loss in Phoenix. They were led by Nick Young, who finally has his confidence back. Young scored 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting. His hot shooting late in the game kept the Lakers close, but turnovers made it impossible for them to win. They committed 23 turnovers which led to 27 points for the Suns.

“Turnovers,” coach Byron Scott said after the loss. “We had eight at halftime and we finished with 23. You’re not going to win a whole lot of games with 23 turnovers.”

The Lakers are sixth in the league at taking care of the ball, so the 23 giveaways were uncharacteristic. Maybe with the return of Bryant, the Lakers can cut down on the miscues.

“He feels much better,” Scott said of Kobe Bryant on Tuesday. “I asked him about Wednesday, and he said he thought he would be ready for Wednesday as well as Friday, but I don’t want to jump the gun.”

Since the Pelicans were unable to take care of business against two inferior foes without Davis, this game serves as a must-win. New Orleans is chasing the eighth seed and is currently four games behind. They have fallen to 10th in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder with a record of 20-21.

Despite their sub-.500 record, the Pelicans have played incredibly well on their home floor, as they own a 12-5 home record. The Lakers, meanwhile, have a 6-15 away record.

The game tips off at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.