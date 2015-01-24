Atlanta Hawks Defeat Thunder, 103-93, For Franchise-Record 15 Straight Wins

The Atlanta Hawks entered the third game of their seven game homestand and took care of business. The Oklahoma City Thunder came in on a four-game winning streak and finally got over .500 this week. They came in with momentum after defeating the Wizards in Washington D.C. on January 21st, 105-103.

Both teams couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, but it was the Hawks who were up 48-47 at halftime. Atlanta got its first lead since early in the first quarter with a minute and a half left at 46-45.

The Hawks were able to push the lead to nine with 9:22 left in the third quarter and were able to create their biggest lead of the game at 15 points mid-way through the third quarter. Atlanta received a spark from point guard Jeff Teague who had 17 points and nine assists. The Hawks led, 79-75, at the end of the third quarter after a quick OKC run.

Atlanta was able to gain momentum and start the fourth quarter on a 13-4 run. Oklahoma City didn't make their first field goal of the quarter until less than eight minutes left. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined for 43 points, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks were able to extend their lead and stay in double digits. Atlanta also received a lift from Al Horford who had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds along with Paul Millsap who had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Atlanta Hawks are now on a franchise-record 15-game winning streak and have asserted their dominance throughout the NBA. They are now winners of 29 out of the last 31 games and 19-3 at home. They will face the 7-34 Timberwolves on January 25th. The Thunder drop to 22-21 and will face the surging Cavaliers in Cleveland, who've won five straight games, on January 25th.