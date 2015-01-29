New York Knicks Newfound Camaraderie Makes A Statement As Carmelo Anthony And Co. Hold Off Oklahoma City Thunder

Something in the air is changing in New York City, and it’s safe to say a shocking trade that shipped J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert out might have a little something to do with it.

Against the odds, the Knicks left Madison Square Garden tonight victorious against the Oklahoma City Thunder, making it their fourth win out of their last five games. Despite the absence of Kevin Durant, who sat out for a consecutive game with a toe sprain, the Knicks newfound team camaraderie clearly outplayed the Thunder, or should we say the one man armada named Russell Westbrook.

The ever-explosive guard led his team with 40 points on 13 made shots out 30, putting up ten more shots than Reggie Jackson and Serge Ibaka combined, who contributed a collective 23 points. Fortunately for the Knickerbockers, Westbrook’s aggression and consistent effort was not enough to hold the Knicks at bay. With five players in double-figures, the Knicks played impressively on both ends of the floor, grabbing 51 rebounds, dishing out 29 assists, and making 44 percent of their field goals.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with a solid double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds, but perhaps even more impressive were the performances delivered by Langston Galloway and Lance Thomas. As you may recall, in the trade that sent J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks received forward Lance Thomas, who Coach Derek Fisher described as “fearless” in tonight’s post game. Thomas, who is currently on his second 10-day contract, came off the bench tonight for the a season-high 17 points on 8-for-15 shooting, making a good case for why the Knicks might want to keep him in their future plans.

Galloway, on the other hand, who was bumped up from the D-League shortly after the multi-team trade, has already cemented his energetic presence within the Knicks organization, as he was signed to a two-year deal yesterday afternoon. His 18 points and three recorded steals tonight, along with the intensity he has brought to every game he’s played in thus far is just what the doctor ordered.

The game was certainly never in the Knicks' court to run away with, but it was an exciting exchange of smart and timely hooping that would ultimately benefit the Knicks in the closing minutes of the game. At one point in the fourth quarter, following a nine-point lead thanks to back-to-back threes by Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 14 points, Russell Westbrook did what Westbrook does and went on a seven-point scoring rampage to cut the Knicks lead down to only two points. The Knicks would overcome the scare with an extremely poised 10-0 run, only to be brought back down to a five-point lead with 46 seconds left in the game. Following a made jumper by Lance Thomas, Russell Westbrook and Co. were never able to regain any kind of control.

In the midst of the excitement, it is tough to overlook another starter in the game. Jason Smith, who has been contributing consistently as of late, scored 11 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out six assists. We’re starting to see a lot more of guys like Jason Smith, Lance Thomas, Langston Galloway, and even Lou Amundson, and less and less of Prigioni, Larkin, and Acy.

The chemistry that Coach Fisher and mentor Phil Jackson have been so desperately trying to implement is finally beginning to weave itself into a trusting and successful team. With a relatively easy schedule coming up, let’s hope the new and improved Knicks can keep this rejuvenated spirit alive.