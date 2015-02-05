Los Angeles Lakers Lose In Overtime Against Milwaukee Bucks

In a game filled with numerous runs and an overtime period, the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 113-105.

Nick Young made his return for the Lakers after a three-game absence and scored 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting, but it wasn’t enough.

The Lakers were playing terrific ball in the first half, jumping out to a 13-point lead in the second period, thanks to the offensive punch provided by Carlos Boozer and Young who combined for 26 first half points.

The Bucks went on a long, six-plus minute drought during that second quarter, which resulted into a 15-2 run by the Lakers.

Wesley Johnson sprained his ankle in the first half and left the game. He was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain and was able to return and play through it in the second half.

The third quarter was the complete opposite. It was the Bucks who went on a 17-0 run to flip the script and take an eight-point lead. However, the Lakers weathered the storm and answered back with a 17-4 run of their own in the fourth stanza.

The final minute of the game was extremely thrilling. With the Lakers up six, O.J. Mayo drained a three-pointer, but Jeremy Lin answered back on the other end. Though, within five seconds, Brandon Knight hit a three-pointer of his own to cut the deficit to three with 31 seconds remaining.

After the Lakers were unable to score, the Bucks gained possession of the ball with seven seconds on the clock. Coach Jason Kidd designed a play for O.J. Mayo, who knocked down a tough three-pointer from the corner, leaving half a second on the clock. The Lakers did not get a shot off, as time expired and the game headed to overtime.

During the overtime period, Brandon Knight, who only had 12 points through four quarters, took over the game and tacked on 12 more points. He finished his night with 24 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring, though, with a career-high 25 points and six rebounds on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Khris Middleton and O.J. Mayo each scored 21 points. Middleton also added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Carlos Boozer scored a game-high 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. He shot 13 of 21 from the field and was a huge spark off the bench. Meanwhile, Ed Davis was a monster on the boards, vacuuming in a career-high 20 rebounds in 33 minutes. The Lakers out-rebounded the Bucks, 53-35, including 18-5 on the offensive glass.

Once again, the Lakers bench scored a majority of their points, putting in 69 of the 105 total points. The one starter who played well was Wayne Ellington who put up 19 points on 5 of 12 shooting from three-point range. Robert Sacre played a solid game too, scoring 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in 20 minutes.

The Bucks’ hot shooting carried them through most of the game, whether it was from three-point distance or from inside the arc. They shot 50.0 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from downtown, and 90.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Milwaukee also forced 18 Los Angeles turnovers, which resulted into 31 points. They also outscored the Lakers in the fast break, 23-4.

Coach Kidd has this Bucks team playing phenomenal basketball despite all the injuries. The Bucks only had nine healthy players tonight but still found a way to win.

With this win, the Bucks improve to 27-22 on the season and are now on a five-game winning streak. After a 15-win season last year, they are sitting sixth in the East with a plus-.500 record more than halfway through the season.

The Lakers have now lost the last 11 out of 12 games and drop to 13-36. They also haven’t won a road game in 2015, as they have an NBA-high eight-game road losing streak. The Lakers have also now dropped four straight games to the Bucks.

The Lakers will continue their Grammy trip in Orlando Friday night to face the Magic. The Bucks will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Friday night as well.