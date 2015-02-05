Miami Heat Fall To Minnesota Timberwolves, 102-101, Despite A Huge Night From Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside continued to amaze, but the Miami Heat continued to struggle without the offense of star Dwyane Wade in Minnesota on Wednesday. Wade missed his fourth straight game and Miami missed his fourth quarter scoring dearly. Despite leading by seven heading into the fourth quarter, the Heat lost a heartbreaker to the Timberwolves, 102-101.

Ricky Rubio played his first game at the Target Center since November 1 and quickly showed why the Timberwolves are a much better team with him on the floor. His fingerprints were all over the game early, scoring two points with five assists and a steal in his first six minutes of action. Minnesota scored 14 points in the paint in the game’s first seven minutes despite the defensive presence of Hassan Whiteside.

Miami had a rough start shooting the ball, but they were able to get good looks close to the hoop. Other than two made jumpers from Danny Granger, all of Miami’s points in the first quarter came in or around the paint. The Heat was successful in finding Whiteside near the rim, as he had eight points in the quarter.

The offense picked up a little in the second for Miami behind six early points from Norris Cole. Whiteside came back into the game around the seven-minute mark and added another four points and three rebounds to bring his scoring total to double digits for the 13th time in the last 14 games. He scored 12 points with eight rebounds and was a perfect six for six from the field through two quarters.

Minnesota continued to share the ball extremely well and showed their highlight reel capability when Rubio sent a no-look pass to Anthony Bennett for a violent dunk in transition. At the end of the quarter, Mo Williams hit a 22-foot jumper to give the Timberwolves a 53-51 lead heading into the half.

In the third, Whiteside picked up right where he left off, as he grabbed another offensive board and put it back up and in for Miami’s first points of the second half. This began a 25-13 run by Miami, giving them their first lead of the game.

Mario Chalmers’ aggressive play was key during the run. He was having success getting to the basket and finishing, which opened the door for him to find teammate Shabazz Napier for two corner three-pointers. Whiteside continued his outstanding night, scoring 10 points with nine rebounds in the quarter. He didn’t miss a shot in the game until the two-minute mark of the third.

Kevin Martin got hot and scored 12 points with two three-pointers to keep Minnesota alive throughout the quarter. Miami led 83-76 heading into the fourth.

As good as Miami looked in the third quarter, in the end, it wasn’t enough to avoid a second straight loss. Miami had 19 second chance points through the first three quarters and zero in the fourth. Whiteside checked back in and scored his only points of the quarter with just under seven minutes left to play. The same second chance opportunities he was getting all game just were not there in the fourth, and Miami just could not get it going on offense.

Minnesota outscored Miami 22-11 on their way to a 100-99 lead with just over a minute left to play. Chris Bosh hit a jumper and Kevin Martin answered right back to bring the score to 102-101 Minnesota.

Miami had the final possession and two shots to win. However, both Chalmers and Cole missed their attempts, and Minnesota escaped with a one-point win behind 30 points from Kevin Martin.

Hassan Whiteside scored 24 points on 12 of 13 shooting and added 20 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. He became the first member of the Miami Heat to record a 20/20 game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.

Miami has lost two in a row and four of the last five. They fall to 21-28 on the year and drop to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat will try to right the ship on Friday in San Antonio, when they take on the Spurs in the first meeting between the teams since the 2014 NBA Finals.