Chris Paul's Comments On Female Ref Earns Him A $25,000 Fine From The NBA

Chris Paul has been fined $25,000 by the NBA as a result of his comments made against female referee Lauren Holtkamp in Thursday's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Koltkamp called a technical on Paul in the third quarter. It was one out of four technical fouls called in that quarter.

Paul addressed the media after that game and many found his comments to be sexist. "The tech that I get right there was ridiculous. I don't care what nobody says, I don't care what she says; that's terrible. There's no way that can be a tech. We try to get the ball out fast every time down the court, and when we did that, she said, 'Uh-uh.' I said, 'Why, uh-uh?' And she gave me a tech. He went on to say "That's ridiculous. If that's the case, this might not be for her." Paul spoke about the situation on Friday and said "It was about a bad call." Women have been making their presence in the NBA known this season with a total of three female officials along with former WNBA sensation Becky Hammon being hired as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs.