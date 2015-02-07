Kendrick Perkins Suspended One Game

Kendrick Perkins has been suspended one game without pay for initiating and making head to head contact with Tyreke Evans, the NBA has announced.

The incident happened during the first quarter of Thunder’s Friday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Evans went up for a layup and was fouled by Perkins, who then got in the face of Evans and head-butted him.

Perkins’ role has decreased this season, as Steven Adams has taken over the starting center role in his place. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their next game, a contest where Perkins’ physicality and defense could have been needed off the bench.

Now, in his one game absence, Nick Collison, Serge Ibaka, and Steven Adams should all see a huge load of minutes.