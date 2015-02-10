Ray Allen Will Choose Which Team He Will Sign With In The Next 10 Days

Ray Allen has been off the court this season due to going back and forth on a decision between continuing to play or retire, but the three-point king has now decided to come back for the second half of the season.

According to Fox Sports Ohio, Allen has narrowed his list of teams to six: Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and his former team Miami Heat. he last appeared with the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2014 NBA Finals.

Allen set the record last season for most career three point field goals made with 2,973. His clutch shooting helped the Miami Heat win Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, with the Heat went on to win the title in Game 7.