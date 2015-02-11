Kyle Korver Replaces Injured Dwyane Wade In All-Star Game

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has announced that Kyle Korver will replace an injured Dwyane Wade in the All-Star game.

Korver will join fellow teammates Paul Millsap, Jeff Teague, and Al Horford in the All-Star game, making it four Atlanta Hawks players. The last time one team had four All-Stars was the 2006 Detroit Pistons – Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, and Richard Hamilton. The Hawks will also have Mike Budenholzer coaching the East team.

Dwyane Wade is unable to play due to a nagging hamstring injury that has kept him out the last six games. For Korver, this will be his first All-Star appearance, as the swingman has averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on an incredible 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 52.8 percent shooting from three-point distance, and 92.0 percent from the free-throw line.

If Korver keeps up the hot shooting, he will go down as only the second player in NBA history to shoot 90 percent or better from the free-throw line, and 50 percent or better from the field and long range.

Kyle Korver will also participate in the Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout, while his teammate Jeff Teague takes part in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

It is going to be a very busy weekend for the Atlanta Hawks stars.