Atlanta Hawks Fall To Boston Celtics On Late Shot By Evan Turner

The Atlanta Hawks came into Boston looking for a season sweep of their rival Celtics. Atlanta led the season series 2-0. The Hawks have had five sweeps of the Celtics in team history. This was the last game for both teams heading into the All-Star break, and the Celtics were the team that got momentum by earning a huge win over the top team in the East.

The Hawks started the game red-hot by opening up with a 15-2 lead. Atlanta's ball movement was phenomenal, and Al Horford led the way with eight points along with three rebounds at the end of the first period. Atlanta led, 23-13.

Atlanta escalated their momentum from the first quarter, and it helped them go on a 13-2 run in the second period. The Hawks were able to build an 18-point lead with 2:43 left in the first half. The Celtics shot a dreadful 24.5 percent for the half. It was a season-low in a half by any Hawks opponent this season. Atlanta led, 49-34, at halftime.

The Hawks were able to answer the Celtics after every bucket in the third quarter but started to display turnover woes. Atlanta had poor shooting midway through the period but were still up, 72-61, heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics dominated the Hawks in the fourth quarter from start to finish. Poor free-throw shooting by Atlanta went in Boston's favor, as they were easily able to chip into the deficit. Jared Sullinger was also able to have his way with Al Horford in the paint. Horford led all Hawks scorers with 22 points and added on 11 rebounds. Sullinger totaled an impressive 17 points and 15 rebounds for the game.

Boston received the stops that they needed, and it was a one point game in a blink of an eye at 88-87 with 1:09 left in the game. Atlanta was unable to execute, and Boston had the last shot of the game. The Celtics had 15 seconds to win the game. Boston gave the ball to Evan Turner, and he hit a floater to give the Celtics an 89-88 lead with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. The Hawks attempted to lob the ball on a catch and shoot play but weren't able to finish it.

Atlanta was on the bad end of a heartbreaking finish against Boston but are now entering the All-Star break at an Eastern Conference best 43-11 record. The team has four All-Stars in New York City this weekend - Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap, and Al Horford. The Celtics are now 20-31 and 10th in the East.