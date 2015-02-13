Stan Van Gundy Disapproves Of Handling Of Kings' Hiring Of George Karl

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy has come out in disapproval over the way the new Kings' head coaching search was handled. Sacramento recently reached a deal to hire former Denver Nuggets' head coach George Karl to a four-year, $14.5 million contract.

Tyrone Corbin was the interim coach for the Kings after the team fired Michael Malone. Sacramento has been struggling as of late, and there's been turmoil in the locker room. Van Gundy voiced his disapproval on the way Sacramento treated Corbin during this process.

"I think it's an unfortunate situation the way it's been handled. I think Tyrone Corbin has been treated very, very poorly by their organization. I think the way they've treated him is unfortunate and inexcusable for one of the real class acts in our business."

It's an extremely unfortunate situation for Corbin, but now Sacramento has a new head coach who has won 1,131 games as an NBA head coach. He was the 2012-13 NBA Coach of the Year with the Denver Nuggets.