Most Likely Landing Spots For Amar'e Stoudemire

The New York Knicks have come to terms on a buyout with veteran forward Amare Stoudemire meaning the former six time All-Star will be free to sign with any team he chooses once he has cleared waivers. Signing with the Knicks in 2010, Stoudemire set franchise records with nine consecutive 30 plus point games and also nine consecutive games with a field goal percentage of 50% or higher. However, lingering back injuries as well as major personnel changes to the Knicks franchise have hampered Stoudemire’s time in New York.

Having expressed his interest in playing for a title contender, and in the pursuit of that elusive championship ring, both parties agreed to his release from the ‘Big Apple’ this past weekend. While it is clear his best days are behind him, we have certainly seen Amare be a capable contributor, able to still add buckets and rebounds when healthy. Although the 12-year veteran is an injury risk, Stoudemire has embraced his role as a bench player which has seen his minutes decrease and could limit his risk of injury in the near future.

Early reports are claiming the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks to be at the front of the pack to land Stoudemire, with both teams contending and needing front court depth. With Blake Griffin recently diagnosed with a staph infection, as well as Doc Rivers' desire to sign washed up players from the late 2000’s (Hedo Turkoglu and Glen Davis spring to mind), the Clippers could very well be the front runner for Amare.

Looking at the front court, the Clippers lack of depth is a concern. With Spencer Hawes being the only player capable of contributing in the rotation up front, Amare could be a solid addition. Stoudemire’s game is in the post but he is also a very capable mid-range shooter, making him a threat in pick and roll and pick and pop situations. Chris Paul would be the ideal point guard, as he can get the ball in the post where Amare needs it, and can also find the veteran forward for open looks from mid-range.

Dallas are another team in need of bigs. Al-Farouq Aminu and Charlie Villanueva take up the majority of the minutes at the forward spot when Tyson Chandler and Dirk Nowitzki sit. For a team looking to make a run in the playoffs, that is a problem. Despite being a total liability defensively, if the Mavericks use a rotation with Amare playing down low sporadically with a rim protector like Chandler, the Mavericks could certainly be effective on offense and still be somewhat covered on the defensive end. Rajon Rondo, once healthy, is again the ideal point guard for Amare as he is most effective playing alongside point guards who love to distribute the ball. Rondo could run pick and roll with Stoudemire endlessly and the Mavericks, who have had issues rebounding the ball this year due to lack of interior size would also get some extra help in that department.

Another contender in need of an extra spark could be the Memphis Grizzlies. When Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol are resting, the Grizzlies look somewhat vulnerable down low. With back up’s Kosta Koufos and Jon Leuer playing the majority of minutes in the Memphis rotation, Stoudemire would certainly be an upgrade. Again with a rim protector like Gasol behind Stoudemire to clean up defensively, and the pure physicality of the way Memphis plays, Amare’s weaknesses could be marginalized and he could focus on making baskets. Memphis have gone through stretches in games where they struggle to score and Stoudemire could certainly contribute 10 to 12 points off the bench consistently. Memphis is one of the best post-up teams in the league, and Mike Conley would have no trouble distributing the ball to yet another skilled player down low.

When Amare Stoudemire is healthy and playing in the right system he is still capable on any given night. The 32 year old may prove to be a key role player on a championship contending team this coming post-season, the question is can he stay healthy for that long?

Time will tell.