Trade Rumor Update

Pelicans have just waived guard Toney Douglas.

Justin Hamilton, not Jordan, is headed to Phoenix from Miami.

The Suns have gotten so much... All for Dragic and Thomas. We'll see whether they are better off.

Now, the Cole deal is bigger.

I believe that Cole is headed to New Orleans, contrary to what Yahoo reported.

Not sure where Cole is headed - NO or PHX

Jerebko and Datome are headed to Boston in the Prince deal.

Pelicans have traded for Norris Cole for John Salmons!

Apparently Boston has sent Tayshaun Prince to Detroit.

Bucks still get MCW and Ennis.

Instead of Thomas, the Sixers get a bunch of first-rounders.

Boston will come away with Isaiah Thomas. They send Marcus Thornton and a first-rounder to PHX in return.

Alexey Shved has been traded to New York.

Milwaukee is also coming away with Miles Plumlee.

DJ Augustin and Steve Novak are now members of the Thunder.

The trade is between Boston, Philly, Milwaukee, and Phoenix of course.

The Isaiah Thomas trade details are still foggy. Stay put to hear the detais as they come out.

On the Dragic Trade: The Suns receive Danny Granger and two first-rounders.

KJ McDaniels is now out of Philly in return for the Rockets' Isaiah Canaan and a second-round pick.

Pablo Prigioni is now a Rocket. Two second-rounders going to NY in return.

Actually now, Wojnarowski of Yahoo is reporting that the Celtics have received Thomas.

Oh wow. In that Knight deal, many more players are swapping places. MCW and Tyler Ennis are going to Milwaukee, Phoenix gets Knight, and a second part of the Phoenix backcourt has been traded. Isaiah Thomas is now a 76er.

That has just gone down. Brandon Knight replaces Dragic in Phoenix. We do not know who is involved in this trade other than Knight, the Bucks, and Suns.

The Suns are also trying to acquire Brandon Knight from Milwaukee in a potential 3-way deal.

More and more players are being added to this deal.

Detroit will also send Kyle Singler to OKC.

OKC gets Kanter, Detriot gets Reggie, Jazz get Perkins. That is all we know so far.

Details on the two major trades involving Dragic and Jackson will be coming shortly.

5 Minutes Remain Before The Deadline

Enes Kanter is headed to OKC. Thunder are making moves!

KG is a Timberwolf once again!

Goran Dragic is now a member of the Miami Heat!

Reggie Jackson gets traded, not to the Nets, but to the Detroit Pistons.

We have less than an hour to go. Still no Reggie Jackson or Goran Dragic deal.

Update: Heat are going all out

Update: Dragic still in PHX

Sarver is stilling milling offers but is extremely reluctant to trade Dragic. Not sure why he wants to keep a player who doesn't trust his organization anymore.

The Nets may also be unable to complete a trade revolving around Reggie, Brook Lopez, and the other players that have been talked about due to the luxury tax.

Jarrett Jack may not be involved in today's big trade, but he could still be moved before the 3 PM deadline.

We still haven't reached a conclusion to the trade story about the Nets, Thunder, Wolves, and possibly one other team.

More progress in the news about Cole and the man of the day, Goran Dragic

Jarrett Jack and KG are being mentioned in conversation of the Brooklyn-OKC trade.

We are EXTREMELY close to the announcement of today's major trade. Reggie Jackson and co. for Brook Lopez.

It seems like Reggie is headed to Brook Lopez. Also, look what OKC might try to do.

Kings are not done yet. Stauskas is a valuable piece.

Huh. Doesn't seem like Wilson Chandler will be going anywhere either then.

Andre Miller is now reunited with new Kings coach George Karl. We'll see how that pair of veterans does.

That move slipped under everyone's radar today.

Yup. McGee to Philly.

Could Denver be making multiple trades today?

Update: Reggie-Brook Lopez Trade

Update: Afflalo Trade Terms

Update: Afflalo has been traded to the Blazers

Our first trade of the day, with many more to come. Details on the way.

Update: Interesting Twist

Update: Nets, Thunder Getting Serious

Update: Lawson not on the move

Update: Miami in the Hunt for Goran

The Heat now want Goran Dragic. And are willing to give up two first-rounders. Phoenix still won't budge.

Update: Nets, Thunder resume talks

Reggie for Brook Lopez? That could happen.

Update: Dragic hasn't helped himself

According to Yahoo Sports, teams are becoming more and more reluctant to trade for Dragic, considering he said he would only re-sign with either Miami, New York, or the Lakers.

Update: Knicks are Trying to Get Dragic

New York might have a shot at acquiring Dragic. They are on his wish list, and have Tim Hardaway Jr. to offer to Phoenix in return.

Update: Nuggets still selling high

The Nuggets may have to come down on prices if they want to unload Afflalo, Chandler, and even Ty Lawson.

Update: Dragic won't sign long term with anyone but...

Goran Dragic only wants to be in one of these three cities: New York, LA, or Miami. Seems like he's ready to go to a big market.

Update: Will Dragic Be Moved?

Chris Broussard has now reported that the Suns will not necessarily trade Goran Dragic, per his request Wednesday. They are asking a high price for their valuable star guard.

Update: Johnson for Jennings?

This trade would be a big one if it went down. Jennings and Johnson are two very solid second-tier guys.

Update: Goran... Plus Zoran?

If teams want to trade for Suns guard Goran Dragic, who doesn't trust his team, they may need to also acquire his brother Zoran in one package deal.

Update: KG and Thad Young to Be Possibly Swapped

Garnett is very close to the end of his career, and he started out with the TImberwolves. Minnesota may just make this move for some leadership and so KG retires a Timberwolf. Brooklyn would get one hell of a deal here. They have been coveting Thad for a while now, and could get him for relatively cheap if the T-Wolves decide to unload here.

Update: Wizards Want Cole; Heat Shopping A Bunch

Among other moves the Heat may be trying to make, the Washington Wizards are interested in trading for young Miami guard Norris Cole.

According to Marc Spears, the Heat have almost everyone else on the trade block as well:

Update: Nuggets Also Shopping Ty Lawson?

Ty Lawson may also be on the move from Denver, and he certainly would get the Nuggets the draft picks they are looking for. However, Brian Shaw would also like to trade for a replacement, George Hill.

Broussard also tweeted that the Lakers would like to acquire either Lawson or Phoenix point guard Goran Dragic, who has "lost trust in the Suns".

While Goran Dragic and Brook Lopez have been the center of attention for trade deadline rumor mill action, there are some lower-key deals being negotiated around the league.

The Denver Nuggets have been looking to unload players in order to stockpile draft picks for the upcoming years. Denver is willing to unload some key players in order to get that done before the deadline this season.

One player of theirs, Arron Afflalo, is drawing lots of interest from front offices around the league. ESPN's Marc Stein tweeted that the Portland Trail Blazers are one team willing to give a first-round pick in exchange for the veteran sharpshooter.

Another current Nugget to possibly be on the move is forward Wilson Chandler. Chandler also drew interest from the Blazers, and according to Yahoo Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland would rather trade for Chandler than Afflalo.

The L.A. Clippers are also in the hunt for these two Denver swingmen, and are apparently shopping guard Jamal Crawford in means to accrue a first-round pick. With a first-rounder, the Clippers can battle it out with the Blazers in some kind of bidding war to determine where Afflalo lands and where Chandler lands. One team could acquire both, or both the Clippers and Blazers could receive a player each.

The Kings, with newly-hired coach George Karl, would like a roster upgrade before the deadline hits at 3 PM on Thursday. One of Karl's top targets is a former player of his, coincidentally Arron Afflalo. The difference in a deal proposed by Sacramento would be that the Nuggets are less likely to receive picks. A key cog in a trade sending Afflalo to Sac-town would be rookie marksman Nik Stauskas. Stauskas was this year's eighth overall selection in the draft, and he probably won't budge from the Kings organization.

In this situation for Denver, the highest bidder will get Afflalo, but Chandler could potentially stick around past the deadline if teams aren't willing to give the Nuggets what they want in return. There are still some dark horses out there who also want a shot at one of these two Nuggets swingmen.

The Nuggets have also been looking for years to acquire someone who they consider a star player. Thunder sixth man and rising star Reggie Jackson has had some trouble coming off the bench in OKC, and his agent has now told the team that Reggie would like to be traded. A Colorado Springs native, Jackson would surely agree with the idea of coming to the Nuggets, and Denver would certainly welcome him immediately.

This rocky season for the Nuggets has emphasized their dire need for a playmaker, and Jackson may just be the guy. Reggie has stepped up big time during the absence of Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, and has proven he can score and drop dimes at elite levels.

The problem here for Denver is what they would have to give up to get Jackson. With a goal of amassing a large quantity of draft picks, a trade for Reggie would be counter-productive. Oklahoma City recognizes that their young guard is very valuable, and will not give him up in the blink of an eye. Many sources are saying that Denver is certainly not the only team in the chase for Jackson, but there is no saying whether the Thunder will follow through and automatically ship him off to another organization. For more information on the Reggie situation, read our breaking news article.

Minnesota is another NBA team surrounded by small trade talks. Veteran guard Gary Neal has been reported to be on the brink of being traded or even bought out. Neal came to Minnesota last week in a deal that sent Mo Williams and Troy Daniels to Charlotte. The Timberwolves reportedly want a second-round pick in exchange for Neal, a very reasonable asking price. However, the T-Wolves also want to attach Chase Budinger as a package deal with Neal. Budinger is currently making $5 million every year on his contract with Minnesota, and he certainly isn't living up to that cost.

This brings a bit of a catch for teams trying to get Neal, like the East-leading Atlanta Hawks. On one hand, Gary Neal's leadership and matured play on the court can boost a title-contending team like the Hawks. Despite this, Budinger's contract makes for a large cap hit, which is what Minnesota wants to unload. Neal himself is making $3.25 million this season, and so that on top of Budinger's contract could really suck the life out of a team's potential to acquire a few more necessary assets for a playoff run.

If teams don't bite on Neal, the Wolves will have to settle with a buyout of Neal's contract, granting them a few more million in cap room. Minnesota really has no use for Gary during their rebuilding phase.

While trading Gary Neal may be a lost cause for the Timberwolves, other T-Wolves are on the block for pre-deadline trades. Kevin Martin, Nikola Pekovic, and Thaddeus Young are all up for grabs. These seasoned veterans are a bit more valuable, as they have done more for their teams than players like Neal have.

Originally, it seemed as if the Timberwolves' front office valued Martin too much to ship him off this season, but that has since changed. The 31 year-old Martin is due $7 million next season, yet still is drawing interest from some organizations. The Wizards and Mavericks have shown slight interest in acquiring the veteran in preparation for the second half of the 2014-2015 NBA season and playoffs, but have not made much of an effort to inquire about what it would take to land the swingman. The Bulls are also potentially in the conversation for Martin, as they are looking for a veteran shooter, a perfect description of Martin.

Not much else is known about how much action is really going on revolving around Martin, as well as Pekovic and Thaddeus Young, who was traded to Minnesota near the start of this season.

Updates will be coming as more rumors and reports are released.