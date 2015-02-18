Atlanta Hawks To Screen "Selma" Following Game Versus Raptors On Friday

The Atlanta Hawks will host a screening of the film "Selma" following the end of their game versus the Toronto Raptors on February 20th. This unique fan experience is all a part of the Hawks' celebration of Black History Month. The Hawks have added numerous fan experiences to Philips Arena this season such as new logo merchandise, concerts during games such as the performance by T.I. at their first home game, and a "Tinder Swipe Right Night."

The movie will be displayed on the center scoreboard. Hawks' CEO Steve Koonin weighed in on this exciting night.

"We are thrilled that Paramount Pictures is working with us on the pioneering initiative," Koonin said. "We are hopeful that by presenting this incredible film on a night that we're honoring civil rights icons, we will bring honor to the legacy of our leaders while encouraging this current generation to sustain the good work."

"Selma" is a film that depicts the Civil Rights Movement in 1965 led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King fought for equal rights for African Americans such as the right to vote. King was also an Atlanta native. "Selma's" success as a film earned it an Academy Award nomination.