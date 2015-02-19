Denver Nuggets Send JaVale McGee To Philadelphia 76ers

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade JaVale McGee and a first-round draft pick via Oklahoma City to the Philadelphia 76ers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

This move is purely a salary dump for the Denver Nuggets, who gave McGee a four-year, $44 million contract a couple years ago. McGee is owed $12 million for next year, and the 76ers are likely to buy him out.

After trading Arron Afflalo to the Portland Trail Blazers as well, the Nuggets have created approximately $19 million in trade exceptions.

McGee, 27, has not met expectations this season, as he is only averaging 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. In fact, he has played a combined 22 games over the past two seasons, sitting out a whole chunk of games due to continuous injury problems.

The Denver Nuggets resume their mission to stockpile assets and shed salary. According to Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets are done dealing for now, meaning they are looking to hold onto Wilson Chandler and Jameer Nelson.

The Sixers will send the rights to Cenk Akyol to the Nuggets as part of the deal.