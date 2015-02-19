Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings Swap Andre Miller For Ramon Sessions

The Washington Wizards have sent veteran point guard Andre Miller to the Sacramento Kings for Ramon Sessions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

The Kings had been shopping Sessions for most of the season, and they have now found a deal suitable for them. With Miller joining the Kings, he will be reunited with head coach George Karl, who is extremely fond of the 38 year old.

Karl coached Andre Miller during their days in Denver. Miller will serve as the backup for Darren Collison and could be a wonderful mentor the young point guard. In 51 games with the Wizards this season, Miller has averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 assists in limited minutes.

Sessions, meanwhile, was signed by the Kings during this past offseason, but his play has been disappointing to say the least. He is averaging career-lows of 5.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 17.8 minutes. His minutes could decrease even more as a backup for John Wall in Washington.

The Kings may not be finished yet, as they are still looking to unload Jason Thompson and rookie Nik Stauskas.