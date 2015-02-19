Oklahoma City Thunder Trade Frenzy

Can you breathe yet? That was fun. What a trade deadline. Usually this day turns into a wishful thinking and too good to be true kind of day. Last year, Oklahoma City nearly landed Iman Shumpert for a first-round pick. It wasn’t meant to be, and Oklahoma City was left with a buyout opportunity in Caron Butler. But not this year. The Thunder turned an expiring contract and me-first guy into Enes Kanter, Steve Novak, D.J. Augustin, and Kyle Singler. Wow. If the Harden trade was the valley in Sam Presti’s trade history, this has to be the peak. To turn Reggie Jackson, who was walking after the season, and Kendrick Perkins into those four guys is incredible. Woah.

There may be skeptics, but at the end of the day the Thunder got a great deal here. Kanter is the one piece that doesn’t make a ton of sense. He’s young and the Thunder already has two young guys in Adams and McGary, but he does provide insurance. One thing, he is certainly better than Adams at the free-throw line. Per basketball reference, he’s shooting 78 percent from the line this year compared to Adams at 53 percent. Adams is averaging seven points and five rebounds, while Kanter is averaging 14 and eight. Now, Adams will remain the starter once he’s healthy, but Kanter does give the Thunder another formidable option that is much more offensively gifted than Perkins.

Kyle Singler's overall shooting is down. It’s at an abysmal 39 percent. But Kyle Singler was not acquired to be a volume shooter. He was acquired because he’s shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from downtown. He’s only 26 years of age and provides the Thunder with some offensive capabilities off the bench they haven’t previously had.

Steve Novak along with Nick Collison is now the only other player over 30 on this Thunder team. OKC is young. The talk of “closing windows” is really just the fact that people don’t realize this team was largely 23 years old when it made the finals. So for Novak, his job is simple - make open threes. He’s only played in 22 games this season, but he is shooting 49 percent from three. Before Thursday’s deadline, the Thunder had one player shooting over 40 percent from three, and that was Kevin Durant. They now have three, and Anthony Morrow is on the uptick at close to 38 percent after a dreadful January.

D.J. Augustin is maybe the most important pickup for OKC. The Thunder had to have a backup point guard in exchange for Reggie, and Augustin has been more than formidable at point guard this season and in years past. He’s friends with Kevin Durant, so that should help him integrate into the lineup and locker room, and he’s a more natural backup point guard to Russell Westbrook. This year, he’s averaging 10 points and five assists and has a good balance at the point. He’ll be more natural and willing to defer to the shooters OKC will have in its second unit, a unit now consisting of Augustin, Singler, Morrow, Collison, and Kanter and the option of Novak is deadly. Snipers, snipers everywhere.

Notice left out of that second unit was Dion Waiters. The question now goes to the starting lineup and whether Brooks elects to change it. Morrow or Waiters can play the shooting guard position well, and Roberson could then be used as a utility defender. Roberson has been shooting better of late, but come playoff time, it’s going to be difficult to picture him playing big time minutes. Could Dion Waiters be inserted into the starting lineup? It’s possible. Jeremy Lamb, Perry Jones, and Mitch McGary are other question marks. McGary will certainly be useful for the next few weeks without Adams, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens when Kanter, McGary, and Adams are all healthy. The rotation in the playoffs will not be 12 men, so Brooks has to figure out who his guys are and do it quick. The Thunder legitimately has seven solid bench players. Remember last year when they had to play Derek Fisher in Game 6? Yeah, that’s not happening this year.

For Reggie and Perk, it was probably just time for both to move on. Perkins will probably be picked up by a contending team after he is bought out. Jackson gets to be his own man on his own team in Detroit. Jackson was ready to go, and he got his wish. It will be interesting to see if there is any locker room let downs without Perkins, though. It was widely known, and evidenced by KD’s MVP speech, that Perkins was loved in that locker room. He was selfless and did what the team asked him to. It’s unfortunate he is constantly blamed as the reason the Thunder didn’t keep James Harden—which is false and another topic altogether, but he is a pro’s pro, and deep down Thunder fans truly liked the guy.

OKC made a great deal, for both now and the future. They’re not trying to make the playoffs; they’re trying to win a title. The organization took another step in that direction today.