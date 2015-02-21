Reasons Why You Should Not Believe The Hype Of Los Angeles Clippers

It is now official. The Los Angeles Clippers are the National Basketball Association’s equivalent to the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. If you are a follower of the National Football League, you know that the Bengals are one of the league’s most talented ball clubs. However, for some odd reason they fail to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. They have a dynamic receiver in A.J. Green and a stout defense that is capable of getting the job done when needed.

That same philosophy belongs to Clippers. What more can you ask for? You have a “human highlight reel” in Blake Griffin and one of the best point guards to ever play the game in Chris Paul. When former NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed the trade that would have sent CP3 to the Los Angeles Lakers and rerouted Paul to their crosstown rival the Clippers, everyone thought that they would be perennial contenders to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. So far that has not been the case with this star studded roster.

The Clippers have not made it to the Western Conference Finals since Paul arrived to “Tinsel Town.” The furthest the Clippers have advanced in the postseason is the Western Conference Semifinals. So the question should be how long the window will be open for this current group of Los Angeles Clippers. They have made the playoffs in all three seasons that Chris Paul has been in Los Angeles. They will most likely make it a fourth time this season, barring an All-Star break collapse which is very unlikely.

There may be some truth to what ESPNS First Take Co-Host Stephen A. Smith notion of the Clippers “being too comfortable” in the city of Los Angeles. Many of you know the “City Of Angels” can be a very attractive place to live in. They have beautiful weather all year round, and there are so many other things to do in and around town. Unlike New York City where the winters can be very harsh and lead fans to monitor each and every move their local sports teams make, the fans of the Clippers would simply just lose interest in the team and find the latest buzz that’s going on in town.

Chris Paul’s sidekick Blake Griffin has certainly made significant changes in his game in order to become a better player and lead the Clippers past the Western Conference Semifinals. Analysts continue to say that if center DeAndre Jordan learns how to shoot free throws that he will become a formidable force in the NBA. If that happens does that guarantee a spot in the Western Conference Finals and possibly the NBA Finals? This team was not assembled to make the SportsCenter top 10 plays night after night.

This team was formed to win a championship and become the rival to their sister franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are currently experiencing a playoff drought. This would be the perfect opportunity for the Clippers to become the biggest draw in Los Angeles right now. However, one and done in the postseason will not cut it for Clippers fans. If they continue to not show up in late April, the sky will be falling sooner than ever in the “City Of Angels.”