Sacramento Kings Defeat Boston Celtics In George Karl's First Game

In George Karl's first game as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings, some wondered as to how Cousins would mesh with him. Well if tonight is any indication, this writer would say they will mesh well. DeMarcus Cousins dropped 31 points, 15 rebounds, and Rudy Gay knocked in 28 as the Kings got a solid win at home over the Celtics.

Oh, and Cousins did this:

The Kings didn't play a pretty game, totaling 24 turnovers, but it's part of Karl's philosophy to get up and down the floor quickly. Cousins also got a technical in the first quarter. “A lot of improvement can be made, but it was gutty and we played with heart," said George Karl.

Now, the Kings obviously have a lot to improve as a team. Standing with a record of 19-34 definitely means you have a large room to improve on. But as far as the vibes around the fans and the team. things are looking up for Sacramento. George Karl, if given the time and authority, can really change the philosophy of the team as well as help them be an efficient up-and-down team.

The Celtics didn't have Isaiah Thomas, but he should be in the rotation, if not the starting lineup, for Sunday's game against the Lakers.