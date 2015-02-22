Hawks End Two Game Losing Skid, Earn 97-86 Win Over Bucks in Milwaukee

The Hawks came into Milwaukee on a two-game losing streak with losses coming at the hands of the Celtics and Raptors. Atlanta and Milwaukee were tied in the season series at 1-1. Today, the Hawks earned their second straight win over the Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The first half was dominated by the Hawks. They led, 22-13, after one quarter and the team was led by Paul Millsap who had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the game. Millsap was dominant on the offensive boards as he had eight. Atlanta caught fire in the second quarter and led the Bucks, 48-35, at halftime.

The Bucks started to warm up early in the third quarter with an 8-0 run. They were able to force turnovers in the paint, and it helped trim the deficit. Milwaukee bit into the deficit, and it was a two-point game in the blink of an eye at 60-58 with less than two minutes left in the period. Milwaukee also had a great day on the offensive rebounds, and they were able to transition those into second chance points. The Bucks were able to earn the stops they needed and tied the game at 64 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. Atlanta led, 66-64, after three quarters.

The Hawks were able to secure the game in the fourth quarter by Kyle Korver's clutch three-point shooting. He hit three straight early in the quarter and Atlanta got out to a 79-68 lead. The Hawks were able to put on a 24-7 run in the fourth quarter and totaled their biggest lead of the game at 17 points. The Bucks went on a 7-0 run, but it was too late as the Hawks were able to snap Milwaukee's seven-game home winning streak. All five starters scored in doublefigures for Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led all scorers for Milwaukee with 19 points each.

The Hawks are back on track and stand at 44-12 and still first in the Eastern Conference. They also improved their road record to an impressive 19-8 record. Atlanta will play the 37-20 Dallas Mavericks at home on February 25th. The Bucks stand at 31-24 and still sixth in the East. They will take on the Bulls on February 23rd. Chicago stands at third in the East.