Minnesota Timberwolves To Re-Introduce Kevin Garnett Tuesday In Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves will re-introduce arguably the greatest player to put on a T'Wolves uniform on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Marc J. Spears. Kevin Garnett is returning to Minnesota as a result of a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His last season with the team was in 2006-07. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2007.

Garnett leads the Timberwolves in nearly every statistic, including points, assists, rebounds, and steals. He won MVP with the team in 2004 and and was a 10-time All-Star with Minnesota. He also led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals in 2004.

In 12 wonderful seasons with the Timberwolves, "The Big Ticket" averaged 20.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals.

His return will help mentor the numerous amount of young talent in Minnesota, such as Andrew Wiggins, Ricky Rubio, Gorgui Dieng, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Pekovic. The team currently stands at a Western Conference worst 12-42. The Timberwolves are on a 10 year NBA playoffs drought.