Thomas Robinson Agrees To Deal With Brooklyn Nets

After being dealt to the Denver Nuggets before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, Thomas Robinson has been bought out and has agreed to sign a 10-day deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports. The Nets are expected to sign him for the remainder of the season after his 10-day contract is up.

Robinson, 23, has traveled around the league quite often, as Brooklyn will become his fourth team in three seasons. He has career averages of 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Robinson, taken fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2012 NBA draft, hasn’t played at the level many anticipated he would. However, when given extended amount of minutes, Robinson can produce significantly well.

As a starter for four games this season, Robinson averaged 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 22.5 minutes per game. The Nets could give Robinson big minutes behind newly acquired Thaddeus Young, in which Robinson should take advantage of.

Thomas Robinson will clear waivers on Tuesday at 5 pm EST, in which he can then officially sign with the Nets.