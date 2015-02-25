Dallas Mavericks Suspend Rajon Rondo For One Game

After a heated exchange with head coach Rick Carlisle during Tuesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors, Rajon Rondo has been suspended one game by the Dallas Mavericks for conduct detrimental to the team, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

The situation took place early in the third quarter when Rick Carlisle called a timeout and started to yell at Rondo, and Rondo started yelling back. From that moment on, he was benched for the rest of the game.

Rajon Rondo will serve his suspension Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks and should return Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, unless Coach Carlisle decides to bench him some more.

Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December for Brandan Wright, Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson and draft picks. Dallas was one of Rondo’s preferred destinations because they are a championship caliber team. However, he may regret it now since he has had a hard time fitting into the system.

Rondo’s numbers have dropped considerably since he joined the Mavericks. He is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in a Mavericks uniform. Rondo will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer, which he may now decide to leave Dallas since he is bumping heads with Coach Carlisle and having difficulties fitting in.

It will be interesting to see how the two sides move on from this ugly situation and how Rondo performs from here on out.

In case you missed it, here is the video of the shouting match between Rajon Rondo and Rick Carlisle.