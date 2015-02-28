Brooklyn Nets Take A Heartbreaker Loss To Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets entered the game having won three-straight while the Brooklyn Nets looked to avoid a second consecutive loss as they try to get one inch closer to the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unlike their previous start against the New Orleans Pelicans, where they only converted on two of their first 12 shot attempts, they got of to a hot start tonight. In the opening minutes of the game they were leading 12-2 as all of their first four shot attempts went down. By the end of the first period they were still ahead by 11 points. Brooklyn was able to tie their season high for points in a quarter with 36. Houston was able to outscore Brooklyn in the second frame, but the Nets were able to hold their ground as they had a 57-53 lead at halftime. Brooklyn shot 51 percent in the first half and they knocked down all of their 10 free throw attempts. NBA leading scorer James Harden only had four points after two quarters, however, he was able to get his teammates involved as he piled up seven assists.

The Rockets continued their road to a comeback in the third quarter as they finished it by outscoring the Nets once again, taking a one point lead into the final 12 minutes of regulation. Brooklyn was able to score nine straight points in the final stanza of the game but unfortunately, that would not be enough to secure a victory. Houston wrapped up the game on a 12-2 run. The Nets last victory in Houston came on March 13, 2006; they have now lost eight straight games in their arena.

Nets Rookie Markel Brown continued to display his defensive talent as he held Harden to 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting. To combate his poor shooting, Harden dished out 12 assists giving him his 15th double-double of the season. Brown finished the game with 14 points and four rebounds. Mason Plumlee, who went scoreless in their previous game, displayed confidence by concluding the night with 15 points and two blocks. Deron Williams also added 15 points for the Nets. Despite Brooklyn having all their starters in double-figure scoring for only the third time this season, they couldn’t pick up a road win.

Terrence Jones had an efficient game as he lead Houston with 26 points and 12 boards. A category that really damaged Brooklyn was their three point shots as they only converted on 23 percent of them .

The Nets west coast road trip will come to an end tomorrow night as Brooklyn goes up against the Dallas Mavericks. Houston’s next opponent will be the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday March 1st.