Ray Allen Will Not Play With Cleveland Cavaliers If He Returns To The NBA This Season

There has been speculation all season long if sharpshooter and future NBA hall of famer Ray Allen will return to the NBA this season. A few weeks back, reports surfaced that Allen narrowed down a list of teams he'd choose from and a decision was supposed to be made 10 days later. That did not happen.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Radio in Cleveland to discuss Ray Allen's chances of going to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Ray Allen is not going to sign with the Cavs. I don't think he's going to play. If he decides he wants to, it won't be with the Cavs," Windhorst said.

The 39-year-old shooting guard had the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Washington Wizards on his list. It's hard to tell if Ray Allen will bring the same impact that he's had his whole career. He was ineffective for the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals, and he has already missed half of the 2014-15 season.