Oklahoma City Thunder - Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Coming in riding a season-high three-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder to try and extend their streak to four at the STAPLES Center.

The biggest story coming into the game is Russell Westbrook’s facial surgery. Westbrook underwent a surgery Saturday afternoon to repair a fracture of the zygomatic arch of his right cheek, and he will not play against the Lakers.

Westbrook suffered the injury late in Friday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after teammate Andre Roberson kneed him on the face, leaving a dent on Westbrook’s cheek. The Thunder led most of the way against the Blazers, and Westbrook collected his third consecutive triple-double, but they were unable to hang on as LaMarcus Aldridge took over the game, scoring 29 points, nabbing 16 boards, and dishing out five assists.

The Thunder needs this game desperately, as they are barely clinging on to the eighth seed. But without Westbrook and Kevin Durant, they will have their backs against the wall and need major production from their role players. In addition, Steven Adams is doubtful to play as he continues to nurse a hand injury, and Enes Kanter is questionable with a thigh contusion.

Putting things into prospective, the Thunder may be without their two centers, the reigning MVP, and the guy who has averaged 31.2 points, 10.3 assists, and 9.1 rebounds in the month of February, which is nearly a triple-double. Simply incredible.

The Lakers, meanwhile, will be without the services of Nick Young for a third consecutive game. According to head coach Byron Scott, Young still has swelling in his knee.

The Lakers are coming off quite an impressive victory at home against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night as rookie Jordan Clarkson continued his fine play, attaining 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds. However, it was Wayne Ellington who carried the Lakers to victory by scoring all 14 of his points on 6 of 7 shooting in the final stanza.

This game will be the second of third meeting between the two teams, with the first one coming on December 19 in Los Angeles.

The Thunder played that game without Kevin Durant once again, but they did have Russell Westbrook who put in 31 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds to lead his team to a one point victory. The Lakers, at the time, had Kobe Bryant in their lineup, but he only notched nine points, eight assists, and eight rebounds on 3 of 15 shooting. Bryant also missed the potential game-winning shot with two seconds remaining.

The Thunder has thoroughly dominated the Lakers over the past few years, winning 10 out of the last 13 meetings dating back to 2011. Fortunately for the Lakers, they will face a depleted Thunder team this time around, giving them a better shot at winning.

The Oklahoma City Thunder come in with a mediocre road record of 13-19, while the Lakers own a 9-19 home record.

The game tips off at 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.