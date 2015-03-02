James Harden Has Been Suspended After Kicking LeBron James

James Harden and LeBron James were locked in an intense duel for the entire game last night, as the Houston Rockets prevailed in overtime for a 105-103 victory at home. The battle between the two superstars was obviously the focal point of the game, with both doing everything they could to rise to the occasion.

With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Harden was caught after picking up his dribble at the top of the three-point line. LeBron quickly swarmed over him along with James Jones to try and strip the ball away, but after Harden went to the floor, he wasn't having any of it.