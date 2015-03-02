James Harden Has Been Suspended After Kicking LeBron James

James Harden and LeBron James were locked in an intense duel for the entire game last night, as the Houston Rockets prevailed in overtime for a 105-103 victory at home. The battle between the two superstars was obviously the focal point of the game, with both doing everything they could to rise to the occasion.

With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Harden was caught after picking up his dribble at the top of the three-point line. LeBron quickly swarmed over him along with James Jones to try and strip the ball away, but after Harden went to the floor, he wasn't having any of it.

It's good to see basketball getting physical sometimes, and from the standpoint of a fan who's been either following the game for a long time or just likes their NBA history, some aggressive play is more than welcome. However, a cheap shot to the groin after a battle for the ball isn't exactly great TV.

Sometimes the heat of the moment gets to everyone, yet even though this was clearly the case for the NBA's leading scorer, it's no excuse to go flailing out with kicks to the groin.

Regardless of the scramble's outcome, Harden has now received a one game suspension for his reaction.

NBA just announced a one-game suspension for Houston's James Harden after his kick-out at LeBron James yesterday — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 2, 2015

Losing a 27.1 points per game player will obviously be a minor blow for a Rockets squad (41-18) who really wouldn't be anywhere near where they are now if it wasn't for Harden. But ultimately, a one game ban is far from the end of the world. Their next opponent is the beast of the East, the first place Atlanta Hawks (47-12).

Let's see how good the rest of this Rockets team can be without their superstar.