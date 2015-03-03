Dallas Mavericks Put An End To New Orleans Pelicans' Five-Game Winning Streak With 102-93 Win

The Dallas Mavericks entered Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans and looked to get back into the win column following back-to-back losses to Eastern Conference foes. The Pelicans, on the other, hand were riding a five-game winning streak despite being down three starters, most notably All-Star Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks looked to change the tide on their recent struggles with starters Tyson Chandler and Chandler Parsons again out with injuries.

Both teams came out onto the court firing on all cylinders, as both teams shot above 50 percent in the opening frame. Tyreke Evans and Eric Gordon scored 12 of the Pelicans' first 15 points, but the Mavs duo of Rajon Rondo and Richard Jefferson scored 15 of Dallas' first 17 points for a 17-15 advantage halfway through the third quarter. Rondo looked to lead the Mavericks attack early as he showed no hesitation, driving to the basket for 13 points and helping lead the Mavs to a 32-31 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Pelicans rallied back behind the play of their reserves early in the second quarter with a transition score by Norris Cole, forcing Rick Carlisle to take a timeout with 7:14 remaining, as the Pelicans took the lead, 42-40. Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis looked to settle the Mavericks offensively, but it was New Orleans that would take a 58-56 lead going into halftime off a Norris Cole layup followed up by an Eric Gordon three-pointer to end the half.

The first half was as close as the score indicated as the Mavs shot 55 percent to the Pelicans' 53.7 percent from the field with New Orleans holding a 19-18 advantage in the rebounding department at the half.

The Mavericks, however, came out blazing in the third quarter, as they went on a 16-0 run, starting at the 11:10 mark, that was capped off by a Jefferson corner three to give the Mavs their first double-digit lead of the game, 71-60, with 5:50 remaining in the third. The Mavericks took a 80-71 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Eric Gordon attempted to lead a Pelicans rally, hitting a trey and a layup midway in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 92-88. As has been the case for the Mavs on several occasions this season, Ellis came through in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to put the game and the win away for the Mavericks. Ellis had his mid-range jumper falling all night long and hit a couple more in the last couple minute of the fourth to seal the victory for Dallas.

Monta Ellis led Dallas in scoring with 20 points on 8-for-19 shooting with Rondo having his best game in a Mavericks uniform since December with 19 points of his own on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. The Dallas Mavericks had a very balanced attack with six players in double-figures that led them to victory, including 16 points from Richard Jefferson who lead the key 16-0 run in the third quarter. Nowitzki finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Norris Cole was the leading scorer for the Pelicans coming off the bench for 19 points of his own on an effective 8-for-12 from the floor. Gordon and Evans combined for 35 points but shot a combined 10 of 25.

The Mavericks hope to have their entire lineup intact as they start a two-week stretch in their schedule with opponents posting a winning percentage of .583, the toughest schedule in the NBA during that stretch. Both Tyson Chandler (hip contusion) and Chandler Parsons (ankle sprain) were game-time decisions, but Rick Carlisle elected to give them extra rest and both seem likely candidates to return Thursday, March 5, against the Portland Trailblazers.

For the Mavs, this game will be remembered for Rondo's aggressive approach offensively to start the game as he was decisive in his attacking of the rim. It helped open things up for the rest of the Mavs starters, as the Pelican defenders had to respect Rondo's driving ability. The Dallas Mavericks can only hope this is a foreshadowing of what's to come from their point guard on a consistent basis.