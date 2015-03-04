Los Angeles Lakers - Miami Heat 2015 NBA Live Score, Commentary, and Results

Final: That does it, guys. Thanks for following this Live. Good night.

Final: Lakers bench scored 51 points but it was not enough.

Final: Whiteside finishes with 18 points, 25 rebounds, and four blocks.

​4th Quarter (:00): That does it. Lakers lose 100-94.

​4th Quarter (:15): Lakers with multiple misses, and Whiteside grabs his 25th rebound and gets fouled.

​4th Quarter (:21): Wade finds Whiteside again for a lay in down low.

​4th Quarter (:40): Hill answers with his own dunk off an offensive rebound.

​4th Quarter (:57): Wade to Whiteside on the other end for a monster one handed alley-oop dunk.

​4th Quarter (1:15): Lin to Hill who finishes the play all in one motion.

​4th Quarter (1:28): After Clarkson hit two fouls, Wade gets fouled on the other end.

​4th Quarter (1:44): Clarkson fell hard and hurt his tailbone. But he is alright.

​4th Quarter (2:19): Whiteside with another block. He's got 5 of those.

​4th Quarter (2:49): Lakers have gone cold.

​4th Quarter (3:29): Dragic hits a straight on three. Heat up by 2. Timeout L.A.

​4th Quarter (3:46): Whiteside tracks down his 20th rebound.

​4th Quarter (4:04): Wade backs his way into the paint and hits the baby hook. He's got 23.

​4th Quarter (5:15): Whiteside gobbles down another rebound and is fouled hard on the play. Will head to the line for two. Whiteside stayed calm this time.

​4th Quarter (5:32): Timeout on the floor. Lakers up 3.

​4th Quarter (6:03): Wade gets to the cup for a two, Lin answers. Great back and forth battle.

​4th Quarter (6:21): Johnson continues his hot hand, as he knocks down a long jumper.

​4th Quarter (6:33): Deng draws a foul and hits both free throws.

​4th Quarter (7:29): What a pass and Davis hits a shot down low and a foul!

​4th Quarter (7:47): Hill gives Lakers the lead with a long jumper.

​4th Quarter (8:30): All tied at 80. The Lakers bench has been amazing, putting in 39 points.

​4th Quarter (9:28): Lin gets deep into the paint and gets a reverse layup.

​4th Quarter (8:46): Dragic attacks the rim again in transition and scores.

​4th Quarter (10:51): Johnson ties the game at 78 with a corner three.

​4th Quarter (11:12): Chalmers has been quiet, but he gets to the lane for a floater.

4th Quarter (11:34): Johnson scores a quick two to start the quarter.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Lakers - 73 Heat - 76.

​3rd Quarter (:53): Lin hits a three. One point game. Lakers bench making it happen again. 11-2 run by L.A.

​3rd Quarter (1:47): A turnover by the Heat, and the Lakers get a dunk on the break. Just like that a two point game now.

​3rd Quarter (2:05): Kelly knocks down a three and foul on Beasley. Not a good play by Beasley.

​3rd Quarter (2:39): Lin misses a layup but Davis puts it back in with a dunk.

​3rd Quarter (3:04): Walker pockets a three pointer. Heat, just like that, up 10.

​3rd Quarter (3:38): Wade uses his signature pump fake to draw a foul on Clarkson, more free throws for Miami.

​3rd Quarter (4:37): Whiteside is controlling the paint beautifully in this quarter. Changing shots, blocking shots, and rebounding masterfully.

​3rd Quarter (5:20): Ellington wanted to throw it down on Haslem, but it did not work. Wade shows us how it's done, as he spun away from his defender for a dunk.

​3rd Quarter (6:04): Hill receives a pocket pass from Clarkson for a one handed dunk.

​3rd Quarter (6:11): As always, the Lakers struggling in the third quarter.

​3rd Quarter (6:30): Whiteside is gobbling up rebounds, and what find by Wade to Haslem for a two handed finish. Heat starting to impose their will.

​3rd Quarter (6:45): Dragic uses a nice ball fake to draw a foul on Clarkson.

​3rd Quarter (6:45): The pace of this game has gotten faster.

​3rd Quarter (7:30): Whiteside has three blocks in this quarter.

​3rd Quarter (8:04): Ed Davis makes a pretty good looking baby hook in the paint.

​3rd Quarter (8:18): Whiteside with a nice block and full court dish to Dragic. Timeout Lakers.

​3rd Quarter (8:45): Wade hits a turnaround jumper in the corner. Heat coming back.

​3rd Quarter (9:10): Sacre now picks up his fourth foul, a loose ball foul committed on Whiteside. Miami over the limit.

​3rd Quarter (9:21): Deng shaking up after taking a hit from Sacre.

​3rd Quarter (9:33): Lakers have already committed four team fouls this quarter.

​3rd Quarter (10:09): Clarkson knocks down the first field goal of the quarter.

3rd Quarter (11:30): Second half is underway, as Dragic gets to the rim and draws a foul right away for the Heat.

Halftime: Lakers have had third quarter issues. Let's see how they come out of the locker room this time.

Halftime: Very good start for the Lakers. The bench came through once again, led by Lin, Davis, and Johnson.

​2nd Quarter (:00): Lakers head to halftime up five.

​2nd Quarter (1:13): Deng hits on one end, and Boozer gets the answer again.

​2nd Quarter (1:48): Boozer answers back with two of his own.

​2nd Quarter (2:08): Dragic makes another great move to the cup for a layup.

​2nd Quarter (2:27): Timeout on the floor. Lakers up 3.

​2nd Quarter (2:43): Wade answers with a high floater off the glass.

​2nd Quarter (3:00): Ellington continues to be on fire, hits a three.

​2nd Quarter (3:43): Dragic with a strong move in the paint. That was surprising. He backed down Clarkson and finished with some contact.

​2nd Quarter (4:43): Terrific defense by Wade forces Johnson to turn it over.

​2nd Quarter (5:17): Jordan Hill knocks down a jumper.

​2nd Quarter (5:53): Johnson drains a three.

​2nd Quarter (6:30): Ellington hits a tear drop. Timeout Miami. 8-0 Lakers run.

​2nd Quarter (6:43): Lakers bench playing well as always.

​2nd Quarter (7:17): Pretty pass by Hill to Johnson who made a backdoor cut for a dunk.

​2nd Quarter (8:25): Lakers - 33 Heat - 34.

​2nd Quarter (8:48): Lin now makes a superb defensive play by stepping in front of Beasley and drawing the charge. Timeout on the floor.

​2nd Quarter (9:05): Lin made another great pass to Hill who missed but Davis crashed the board for the put back lay in.

​2nd Quarter (9:31): Lin feeds Davis for a two-handed slam. Another brilliant play by Lin.

​2nd Quarter (9:51): Henry Walker swishes home a three. He has been a great addition.

​2nd Quarter (10:24): Chris Andersen for three? Misses...

​2nd Quarter (10:50): Beasley makes a terrific baseline drive on the other end.

​2nd Quarter (11:12): What a strong drive to the basket by Lin and terrific finish over Chris Andersen.

2nd Quarter (11:39): Lin continues his fine play, drills a top of the key jumper.

1st Quarter (:00): Lakers - 25 Heat - 28.

1st Quarter (1:14): Dragic does the same on the other end with Whiteside. He's got 7 points and 7 rebounds.

1st Quarter (1:35): Clarkson drops off a pass to Davis for an easy dunk.

1st Quarter (1:53): Lakers - 21 Heat - 25.

1st Quarter (3:19): Deng with another layup. He is getting some easy buckets.

1st Quarter (3:31): Boozer gets a dunk on the fast break. Miami is slow in transition.

1st Quarter (3:56): Lin finds Clarkson for an alley-oop dunk.

1st Quarter (4:18): Whiteside already is crashing the boards.

1st Quarter (5:27): Dragic with a beauty to Whiteside for a two-handed stuff.

1st Quarter (5:58): Ellington with the steal and finish. He's got 7 points already.

1st Quarter (6:23): Boozer stops the bleeding, but Wade answers.

1st Quarter (6:38): Miami has answered back with a 9-0 run.

1st Quarter (7:23): Deng gets back to back baskets to go down.

1st Quarter (8:28): Clarkson takes it coast to coast for a layup after the long rebound. Timeout Miami, Lakers up 7.

1st Quarter (8:43): Boozer hits a high-arcing jumper. Solid start for L.A.

1st Quarter (9:12): Sacre rolls in a jump hook in the paint.

1st Quarter (9:33): Dragic with a beautiful cross over to the rim for the finish.

1st Quarter (10:04): Wade does an excellent job of reading the passing lane and takes it all the way to the hole for a lay in.

1st Quarter (10:40): Ellington gets another to go down.

1st Quarter (11:30): Ellington gets the Lakers going with a corner three.

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

We are almost underway!

The Lakers bench has been one constant all season long, averaging 41.4 points per game which is second best in the league right behind the Phoenix Suns.



Jordan Clarkson and Ryan Kelly in the locker room, getting ready for the game which tips off in about an hour and a half.

Injury Report:

MIAMI - Chris Bosh (lungs) will not play. Josh McRoberts (knee) will not play.

LOS ANGELES - Kobe Bryant (shoulder) will not play. Nick Young (knee) will not play. Steve Nash (back) will not play. Julius Randle (leg) will not play. Ronnie Price (elbow) will not play.

The Lakers come in with a 7-23 road record, while the Heat owns a 11-17 home record, which isn't too great.

The Heat has thoroughly dominated the Lakers over the past few seasons, defeating them nine out of the last 10 times. They currently own a five-game winning streak against the Lakers.

Thus, the Lakers will have their hands full in the paint, trying to contain Whiteside from grabbing rebounds and staying away from his shot blocking threat.

Hassan Whiteside has been a gem for Miami, as he is the biggest free agent pickup this season by any team. The 25-year-old seven footer has been a monster on the boards and a blocking machine since joining Miami. He has averaged 14.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks over the past 15 games. He has been a major part of Miami's playoff push over the past couple months.

Here is the altercation between Whiteside and Len, in case you missed it.



Late in the third quarter of that game, Hassan Whiteside, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, got into an altercation with Phoenix's Alex Len. Len shoved Whiteside after Hassan slammed it over him. Whiteside immediately reacted, as he grabbed Len from his legs and tackled him down. The two were ejected from the game and fined on Tuesday afternoon. Len was hit with $20,000, while Whiteside was fined $15,000. Luckily, none of them were suspended.

The Miami Heat last played on Monday night in an intense, crazy battle with the Phoenix Suns, a game that saw six technical fouls, three ejections, and two flagrant fouls. The Heat managed to come out on top, 115-98, thanks to an incredible outing by rookie Tyler Johnson who scored a career-high 26 points. Goran Dragic followed suit with 21 points in only 15 minutes of play. He was in foul trouble for most of the game.

Lin has averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 51.3 percent shooting in six games coming out of the All-Star break. This is the type of consistency the Lakers were looking for from Lin earlier in the season.

This will be the second of a back to back for the Lakers, as they played the Charlotte Hornets in their last game on Tuesday night. Los Angeles hung in close but was unable to overcome the Hornets late in the game. Jeremy Lin continued his fine play since the All-Star break, recording 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals on 9 of 16 shooting off the bench. Jordan Clarkson also continued to impress, scoring 19 points and dishing out four assists.

In the first matchup between the two, both teams struggled offensively, especially the Lakers who shot 31.5 percent from the field and 17.4 percent from three-point territory. However, the game still came down to the wire where Kobe Bryant missed a potential game-tying three-point basket with one second left on the clock. The Lakers lost, 78-75.

Goran Dragic has provided a spunk this team needed at the point guard position, a fearless floor general who could score efficiently from the field. The Heat has gone 3-3 since acquiring Dragic and is only getting better, as they are trying to build chemistry.

Henry Walker, previously known as Bill Walker, has been a terrific addition, providing a spark off the Heat bench and much needed three-point shooting. Beasley, who is in his second stint with Miami, has also provided the Heat with energy and scoring off the pine. Both have been impressive and could wind up on the team for the remainder of the season.

The last time these two teams met was on January 13 when Kobe Bryant and Chris Bosh both played. A lot has changed since that matchup in January. Bryant has gone down with a season-ending shoulder injury, while Bosh has unfortunately had blood clots on his lungs and is out for the season. Also, the Heat has shaken up its roster since, acquiring Goran Dragic before the trade deadline. In addition, they have signed Michael Beasley and Henry Walker to 10-day contracts.

The Lakers have had a dreadful season, filled with numerous injuries and inconsistent play. However, they have played better basketball of late, despite losing two straight games. They had a three-game winning streak prior to their two losses. The team is playing with much better effort which is exactly what Byron Scott is looking for at the late stages of this season.

This is a battle between two teams with different motives. The Lakers are just playing for pride, as they are virtually eliminated from playoff contention, while the Heat is playing to hold on to the final playoff spots in the East. The Heat are currently a half game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, dearly holding on to the seventh seed. A loss here could potentially set them out of the playoffs picture.

Hello, everyone! Welcome to the Live Event of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.