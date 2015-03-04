Milwaukee Bucks Vs Golden State Warriors Preview

The young, upstart Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to adjust with Michael Carter-Williams running the point as they fell to 2-5 since acquiring him and are also struggling to find their rhythmn with five losses in their past six games.

Milwaukee has also fallen to 3-8 on the road against Western Conference foes following their 106-95 loss in Denver on Tuesday.

In that game, Denver held a 91-78 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth and even when Milwaukee got within 95-89 following a three-pointer by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Danilo Gallinari answered with a three that all but sealed the Bucks' fate.

Gallinari poured in a season-best 26 points, Kenneth Faried recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Ty Lawson had 16 points and 10 assists. Denver won at the Pepsi Center for the first time since Jan. 14 and snapped a six-game losing streak.

Ersan Ilyasova led the Bucks with 21 points while Khris Middleton chipped in with 20 points and Antetokounmpo totaled 19 points while nabbing 11 rebounds all in a losing effort.

Although the Bucks have allowed just 91.7 points per game since the All-Star break and an NBA-low 10.9 points on the break, they face a tall order and will be tested on the defensive end as they try to corral a Warriors team that averages 110.1 points and 20.6 fast-break points.

As for Golden State, they will try to get back on track after their rally from a 10 point deficit with under four minutes left ultimately fell short as they lost in Brooklyn 110-108 Monday night.

All-star point guard Stephen Curry scored 18 of his 26 in the fourth, and Andrew Bogut ended the night with 16 while the other member of the “Splash Brothers”, Klay Thompson, struggled mightily as he scored just seven points on an abysmal 3-of-17 shooting including 1 of 9 from downtown.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they own a league best 24-2 home record and will be playing in the confines of Oracle Arena in 10 of their next 12 games starting with tonight’s contest against the Bucks.

Thompson has played his best at home as he averages 24.5 points on 51.6 percent shooting as opposed to 19.6 points with a 41.7 field goal percentage on the road.

This will be their first meeting of the season between these teams as the Warriors swept last season’s series as Curry and Thompson combined for 90 total in both games. Also, David Lee accumulated 44 points and 30 boards in the two victories on 19 for 23 shooting.

It remains to be seen if Leandro Barbosa will be available after missing Monday’s game with a viral respiratory infection while O.J. Mayo could be sidelined for the fourth time in five games due to soreness in his right hamstring.

The Bucks are a mediocre 15-17 on the road and 6-10 in the second game of back-to-backs while the Warriors are 12-3.

Tip-off will be at 10:30 Eastern Standard Time.