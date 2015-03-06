Dominique Wilkins' Statue Was Placed In Front Of Philips Arena On Friday

Dominique Wilkins was paid tribute all week long by the Atlanta Hawks in which it was known as "Nique Week." In addition to his statue being unveiled on Friday, a TV special was also aired on SportSouth detailing his life and career. He played in Atlanta from 1982-1994 and is 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"The Human Highlight Film" was a dominant force for the Hawks in the 80s. He led the team to four consecutive 5o-win seasons in that decade. Nique' was mostly known for his finesse dunks but was also an underrated shooter. He played along Atlanta Hawk greats such as Doc Rivers, Spud Webb, Moses Malone, Kevin Willis, and Mookie Blaylock. Nique' was also known for his historic playoff matchups against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. He even won the 1985 and 1990 dunk contests. In 1985, he defeated Michael Jordan in arguably the best dunk contest of all time.

Wilkins is also the Hawks all-time leading scorer with 23,292 points. His jersey was retired by the Hawks in 2001. He is now a play-by-play announcer for the Hawks and also the vice president of the team.