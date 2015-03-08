Golden State Warriors Prevail In Pacific Division Clash With Los Angles Clippers, 106-98

The Golden State Warriors took down the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday matinee, 106-98. The game was not as close as the final score indicates since the Clippers made a late run against the Warriors in garbage time. The win gave the Warriors a 10-game lead over the clippers in the Pacific Division, which basically guarantees Golden State their first division crown since the 1975-1976 season. The Warriors now stand 5.5 games atop of the Memphis Grizzlies in the heated and tightly competitive Western Conference.

Through the first twelve minutes, the game was a rather dogfight between the two teams. There were seven lead changes and neither team gained any significant separation. The tide changed when the Warriors went to their patented small-ball lineup. With Draymond Green playing the center position, Golden State turned the tide of the contest and opened up a seven-point lead going into the half. The lead reached as high as 22 points with eleven minutes left in the contest.

The small lineup of Green, Barnes, Thompson, Livingston, and Curry took advantage of a depleted Clippers team playing without Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford. The lineup forced the Clippers to adjust to the speed and length of this particular lineup, something that no team in the NBA has managed to do this year. The Warriors played tenacious defense and spread the floor out to open up lanes inside and set up wide open shots on the perimeter. Down 38-37 midway through the second quarter, this lineup went on a 13-2 run to take a 50-40 lead and Golden State never looked back.

Green played extraordinary against the Clippers once again. He contributed on both sides off the ball and proved his value to this emerging Warriors team once again. Green had 23 points, six assists, three rebounds, adding a block and a steal, going 8 of 15 from the field. Klay Thompson returned to his All-Star form with 21 points, going 9 of 13 and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. Shaun Livingston showed the Warriors depth at the guard position by posting a season-high 21 points and also adding three assists and eight rebounds. The recent emergence of Livingston off the bench is great to see for Warriors fans everywhere. Having a guard come off the bench who can chip in on both sides off the ball to help out Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be invaluable with the playoffs approaching.

MVP candidate Stephen Curry scored 12 points and added four assists. Unfortunately for Curry, the numbers do not do his performance justice. He continues to make great basketball plays by quickly getting the ball out of his hands when trapped by a double team, which lead to wide open buckets by one of his teammates. Curry added to his league leading steal averages by totaling three today. He also added to his highlight reel with an out of this world dribbling exhibition leading to a ridiculous three pointer.

Golden State has shown its tremendous depth at every position, playing 12 deep tonight with everyone contributing.

The Warriors were great defensively, limiting big man DeAndre Jordan to two shot attempts while allowing 14 rebounds. Chris Paul had a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists but went 7 of 17 from the field. Austin Rivers, who had 22 points, led the Clippers off the bench, and J.J Reddick chipped in with 18 points on 8 of 12 from the field.

The Clippers will look to rebound from this loss Monday night at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves led by Kevin Garnett and rookie of the year front-runner, Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors, also on a back-to-back, travel to Phoenix to face Brandon Knight and the Suns. With every game important this time of year, the Warriors will have to come out with energy and play Warriors basketball in order to keep their Western Conference lead and keep up with the Atlanta Hawks in the race for the best record in the NBA.