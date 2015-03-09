Los Angeles Clippers’ swingman Dahntay Jones has been fined $10,000 for bumping Draymond Green during his postgame interview on Sunday, the NBA has announced.

While Green was being interviewed by ABC’s Lisa Salters after Golden State’s 106-98 victory over the Clippers, Jones walked by and purposely bumped into him. Green paused for a moment and stared at Jones, but then finished off his interview, avoiding an altercation.

After the incident, Draymond Green had a mouthful to say about Jones.

“I think he wanted a reaction from me,” Green said. “But he don’t play, so me getting suspended and him getting suspended is different. When you don’t play, that’s probably his role on that team.

“I can’t afford to feed into that, where I get into it with him after the game, get fined, get suspended, and hurt my team…if he gets suspended, they may not even notice.”

Thankfully for the Warriors, Green remained poised and attacked Jones through his interview after the game rather than starting an altercation on the court.

The Warriors own the NBA’s best record at 49-12, and Green has been a major part of their success this season.

In case you missed the bump, here is the video.

And here is Draymond Green's interview after the bump.