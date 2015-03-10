Hawks Defeat Kings 130-105 Off Of A Franchise Record 20 Made Threes

The Hawks came to Philips Arena coming off of a Saturday loss to the Sixers in which they rested three starters. Atlanta now has one home game before a three game west coast road trip that starts in Denver on March 11th. The Hawks got out to a good start - the Kings and coasted to a win led by Kyle Korver & DeMarre Carroll who each had 20 points.

The Hawks got out to a quick 10-7 and then went on a 11-2 run in the first quarter. Atlanta was able to get some easy blocked shots early in the game. Al Horford already had two on Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins. DeMarre Carroll generated the Hawks' three point surge as he had 13 pointd in the first quarter and the Hawks led 33-20 after the first quarter. They would go on to have a double digit lead for the rest of the game.

The Hawks quickly extended the lead to 38-24 early in the second quarter off of a Dennis Shroder three ball. The game started to get ugly for Sacramento as the lead built up to 60-43 with four minutes left in the half. The Hawks were doing a great job of finding open mid range jumpers and also capitalizing on the three point line. Korver and Carroll didn't slow down at the three point line and it resulted in a 76-54 halftime lead. Carroll had 20 points for Atlanta.

The Hawks carried their momentum into the third quarter and started the period with a Teague to Horford alley oop slam. Millsap then hit a three to extend the lead to 89-67. Millsap was 3/4 from the three point line. The biggest lead of the game was at 25 points off of a Kent Bazemore three pointer that made it 97-102 with 3:45 left. The Hawks led 105-82 after three quarters.

The Hawks had all five starters score in double figures and broke a franchise record with 20 made three pointers in a game. Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll combined for 10 of them. Korver has been in a shooting slump as of late but found his stroke against Sacramento.

Rudy Gay led all Kings scorers with 23 points. DeMarcus Cousins had 12 points and 14 rebounds after a slow start in the first quarter. Four out of five Kings' starters scored in double figures.

The Hawks are now the first team in the NBA to win 50 games this season. They stand at 50-13 and first in the East. They will head to Denver on March 11th for the first game out of their three game west coast road trip that ends on March 15th at the Lakers. The Kings now stand at 21-41. They will take on the Hornets in Charlotte on March 11th. Charlotte is 28-34 and battle to maintain the last playoff spot in the East.