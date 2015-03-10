Hassan Whiteside Suspended One Game

After being fined for getting into an altercation with Alex Len over a week ago, Hassan Whiteside has now been suspended one game without pay for striking Boston Celtics’ Kelly Olynyk on the back of his neck on Monday, the NBA has announced.

Whiteside will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets in an important battle for a playoff spot.

Whiteside has become a dominant force in the paint on the defensive end, as he has been averaging 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, making a case for the Most Improved Player award. However, his childish acts are only hurting the team, especially since Miami is chasing a playoff spot in a tightly contested playoff race out East.

If Whiteside wants to permanently remain in the league, he needs to clean up his act and focus on winning games for his team. The 25-year-old has clearly proven to the NBA that he is a quality player, but his childlike mentality may be the reason he was unable to stick around the league earlier in his career.

Dwyane Wade was absolutely frustrated with Hassan Whiteside’s actions after the game, as he had a lot to say about the big man who has already accumulated two ejections, one suspension, and $40,000 in fines.

“He’s had enough veteran advice. There comes a time where you have to do it yourself,” Wade said. “There’s only so many words people can continue to say to you. You gotta do it. Not for you, you gotta do it for the other guys in here that you see sacrificing. That you see out there playing hurt and all the things that are going on. You’re part of a team. You’re part of an organization.

“We all have our moments, selfish moments. But you can’t continue to keep having them, because you gotta be reliable and you gotta be able to be counted on. And right now, if he continues to act that way then he’s not reliable,” Wade added.

In case you missed the incident, here is a video of Hassan Whiteside’s ejection.