Kyrie Irving's 57 Points Lead Cleveland Cavaliers Past San Antonio Spurs In Overtime 128-125

The Cleveland Cavaliers win a big one the road in overtime against the red-hot San Antonio Spurs, 128-125. Kyrie Irving recorded a new career-high and NBA-season-high 57 points on 20 of 32 from the field, including five assists, four steals, and shot a perfect 7 of 7 from three-point range and a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Spurs had no answer for Irving, and he simply went off this game, especially in the fourth and overtime periods. Irving just continued to make three after three. He also made a three-pointer at the buzzer to force the game into overtime.



LeBron James put in 31 points on 10 of 20 from the field, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out seven assists. LeBron made two clutch threes in overtime to help the Cavs win. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and plucked nine rebounds off the bench. Cleveland shot 48.4 percent from the field and was 53.8 percent on 14 of 26 from three-point range, much thanks to Irving.



The Cavaliers did allow the Spurs to shoot 56.3 percent from the field, but they still managed to pull away with a victory. Although the Cavs played against a very solid three-point shooting team, they only let the Spurs shoot 30.8 percent on 8 of 26 from three-point range. Cleveland has now won five of their last six games, and this was a huge, statement win on the road. They have really shown they can be a championship team since the second half of the season. The Cavaliers are now second place in the Eastern Conference.



For the Spurs, Tony Parker led the way with 31 points on 15 of 23 from the field to go along with five rebounds and six assists. Parker is now healthy and really looks like his old self. Kawhi Leonard played very well with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Leonard and James went at it all game long.



Tim Duncan posted a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, to go with eight assists. The Spurs had this game in their pockets, as they had a 10-point lead with around three minutes left but could not close the game out. The Spurs did shoot 56.3 percent from the field but still lost, which was just the second time during the Popovich and Duncan era that the Spurs shot 56 percent from the floor and lost. The Cavaliers snapped San Antonio's six-game win streak with the victory.



The Spurs currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They are healthy now after they had a lot of injures all season, which has been a factor to their recent success. The Spurs can still be a dangerous team in the playoffs if healthy.