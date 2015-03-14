How Scott Brooks Built Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder were off to a 1-12 start in the 2008-09 season leading to the firing of then head coach P.J. Carlesimo. Scott Brooks was then promoted from assistant coach to head coach. The team wasn't much better immediately, as they held an abysmal 3-29 record. However, the team made strides throughout the season finishing with a record of 20-30 under Brooks. The following season they won 50 games and made the playoffs as an eight seed. Scott Brooks was named coach of the year that season. Oklahoma City fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round. The young core, led by Scott Brooks, had a promising future. While everyone questions whether Brooks is the man to push OKC over the top, he's unquestionably largely responsible for the success the team has had.

Everyone focuses on in game X's an O's. The Thunder lost the 2012 finals, and because it would be too simple to just acknowledge that Lebron James was the best player on earth, skeptics had to find a reason why the young Thunder team lost. Consider this, Scott Brooks had a team with 23-year olds up 1-0 in the Finals before Lebron went all Lebron, and Shane Battier and Mike Miller started making every outside shot. The defeat stung, and Lebron's inevitable first championship was finally his. This led to a memorable speech from Scott Brooks, that left OKC feeling as though they were one year away from claiming the crown.

Russell Westbrook had a memorable Game 4 of that series. A 43-point showing that left his most persistent haters speechless. It was a turning point for some as individuals discovered that in reality, Russell Westbrook was a tremendous asset for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In case you needed more convincing, Patrick Beverly took care of that. The following year after the Thunder won 60 games to claim the number one seed and take a 2-0 series lead over former teammate James Harden, the Thunder's season was over because of Westbrook's torn meniscus. It was a sad day for the state of Oklahoma. The Thunder were able to survive the Rockets in six games, but after four heartbreaking close losses to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round Westbrook's value was obvious. The Thunder had been robbed of a repeat Western Conference Finals against San Antonio. There was no argument at that time the Thunder were better without Westbrook.

The argument resurfaced again the following year. After Westbrook missed significant time with a recurring knee injury, Durant acsended into super human status. He was even given a new nickname "Slim Reaper." Once again, instead of just acknowledging the greatness of one player, the skeptics had to blame someone. Somehow Durant was only this good because Westbrook was out. It is true, when there are fewer stars on the floor together a single superstars' numbers will sky rocket. It's the same thing that happened with James Harden in Houston. He has complete control of the team with absolutely no restraints, but as the only guy in Houston he is now 0-for-2 in playoff series. It's not easy to win by yourself, and no one has truly ever done it. The closest to do it by himself was Dirk Nowitzki but that team was loaded with the right mix of aging stars and savvy veterans. That's the exception not the rule. We like to assume because of statistical spikes that players are better by themselves and in fact they might be, but is the team better? That's the ultimate question.

Now, with Durant sidelined Westbrook has turned into the man. Recording triple-doubles with relative ease, Russell has ascended to new heights. However, it's not because he's better without Durant. It's because he has the ball in his hands more which gives him more opportunities to pile up bigger numbers. The question still remains, "Are the Thunder better?"Absolutely not. This is what happens when players get hurt. People step up, they rise to the occasion. Westbrook just absorbed Kevin Durant's role and ran with it. It's why he's a great player. Oklahoma City is only 13-10 without Durant and a healthy Westbrook. While people constantly dissect the relationship and suggest it will never work, the only time it hasn't worked is when they've been separated.

Scott Brooks saw something in Russell Westbrook P.J. Carlesimo didn't. Brooks inserted him into the starting lineup almost immediately knowing there would be struggles. He saw the relentlessness, the effort, and over the course of seven years Thunder fans have seen those attributes over and over again. It's why the Thunder took Russell Westbrook over Brook Lopez (a much maligned decision at the time). It's why the Thunder have stood behind their All-Star point guard through thick and thin. The fact that we have to ask the question "Are the Thunder better without Westbrook or Durant?" only speaks to the individual greatness of both players. The same players Scott Brooks had a hand in developing. While his in-game adjustments and lineup decisions may be head scratching at time, the man never receives enough credit for allowing Westbrook, Durant, Serge Ibaka, and even Harden to develop into the players they are now. The Thunder may never win a title with Brooks at the healm, but remember, he's a big reason they even had a chance in the first place.