How Scott Brooks Built Russell Westbrook

The Oklahoma City Thunder were off to a 1-12 start in the 2008-09 season leading to the firing of then head coach P.J. Carlesimo. Scott Brooks was then promoted from assistant coach to head coach. The team wasn't much better immediately, as they held an abysmal 3-29 record. However, the team made strides throughout the season finishing with a record of 20-30 under Brooks. The following season they won 50 games and made the playoffs as an eight seed. Scott Brooks was named coach of the year that season. Oklahoma City fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round. The young core, led by Scott Brooks, had a promising future. While everyone questions whether Brooks is the man to push OKC over the top, he's unquestionably largely responsible for the success the team has had. 

Everyone focuses on in game X's an O's. The Thunder lost the 2012 finals, and because it would be too simple to just acknowledge that Lebron James was the best  player on earth, skeptics had to find a reason why the young Thunder team lost. Consider this, Scott Brooks had a team with 23-year olds up 1-0 in the Finals before Lebron went all Lebron, and Shane Battier and Mike Miller started making every outside shot. The defeat stung, and Lebron's inevitable first championship was finally his. This led to a memorable speech from Scott Brooks, that left OKC feeling as though they were one year away from claiming the crown. 