Cleveland Cavaliers Blow By Brooklyn Nets 117-92

The Cleveland Cavaliers blow out the Brooklyn Nets at home, 117-92. J.R. Smith put in 17 points and buried five three-pointers. Timofey Mozgov played solid with 17 points on 7 of 8 from the field to go along with three rebounds and one blocked shot. LeBron James scored 16 points on 5 of 13 from the field and gave out seven assists.



Kevin Love returned to the lineup tonight after missing last two games to rest, and he posted a double-double with 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out four assists in 27 minutes. Kyrie Irving also chipped in a double-double with 12 points and handed out 10 assists. All five of Cavs starters scored double-figure points.



Tristan Thompson added 10 points on a perfect 4 of 4 from the field off the bench to go along with six rebounds. Iman Shumpert added 10 points off the bench as well. Matthew Dellavedova played well off the bench with eight points and gave out five assists.



The Cavaliers shot 54.9 percent from the field and were 51.7 percent on 15 of 29 from three-point range. They started off slowly in this game, and were down double digits early in the first quarter, but since then, they dominated the Nets. The Cavaliers are now two games ahead for second place in the Eastern Conference.



For the Nets, Deron Williams led the way with 20 points and dished out six assists. Brook Lopez put up 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds, gave out five assists, and blocked two shots. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 12 points off the bench, Jarrett Jack added 11 points and three assists, and Mason Plumlee put in 10 points and plucked five rebounds.



The Nets had no answer for the Cavs, and they let the Cavs score 117 points on 54.9 percent from the field. The Nets did shoot a respectable 45 percent from the field, but they were only 25 percent on 5 of 20 from three-point range. They finished the game scoring only 92 points. It has really been an up and down season for the Nets, and they have had to battle injuries throughout the season. The Nets are now 11th place in the Eastern Conference and are 1.5 games back of eighth place.