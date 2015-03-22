How Will The Race For 8th Unfold Out West?

With seven teams having virtually clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference, there is one final spot up for grabs. The injury-riddled Oklahoma City Thunder lead the 9th seeded Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games, and the 10th seeded New Orleans Pelicans by 3 games. If Russell Westbrook keeps playing like his sliders are turned to the max on NBA 2K, then that 2 game lead might as well be a 20 game lead. There should be a warning however that which ever team does sneak in is entering a 1st round series with the historically good Golden State Warriors at their own risk. With 3 weeks left on the season, can Anthony Davis or Eric Bledsoe help their respective squads jump the Thunder in the race for 8th?

8) Oklahoma City Thunder (40-30) --

9) Phoenix Suns (38-33) 2.5 GB

10) New Orleans Pelicans (37-33) 3.0 GB

Last 6 Games

Oklahoma City Thunder- (5-1) The Thunder reeled off 5 wins in a 6 game stretch behind unreal nights from, who other than, Russell Westbrook. Their only loss came by four points in Dallas. They had an impressive home win against Atlanta in which Enes Kanter was sidelined, along with Forwards Durant and Ibaka. Other wins include the Timberwolves, Bulls, and Celtics, Heat. Russell Westbrook has recorded three triple-doubles in these past six games.

Phoenix Suns- (5-1) The Suns liked the sound of the Thunders' 5-1 week and decided to try that out themselves. The one loss was to the East-leading Hawks. Twice the Suns beat teams they were supposed to beat in Minnesota and New York. They picked up a huge win against New Orleans in a game with tons of playoff implication. They had, perhaps, their best performance of the season Saturday night in a win at Houston. They followed that performance up with an impressive home win against the reeling Dallas Mavericks. Inspired defense led by, the heart of this team, PJ Tucker, and impressive play from Eric Bledsoe and the Morris twins has kept this team in the race. Each time the Suns start to fade away, they remind us why we shouldn't count them out.

New Orleans Pelicans- (2-4) The Pelicans hurt themselves winning only 2 games out of 6 in such a crucial time in the season. They beat two struggling teams in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. They lost games to Denver, Golden State, Los Angeles Clippers and also dropped a crucial one to Phoenix. They are such a different team when Anthony Davis is on the court.

Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder-

Kevin Durant (foot) out indefinitely.

Serge Ibaka (knee) out 4-6 weeks. *Intends to return in 3-4 weeks

Nick Collison (ankle) is out at least 10 days.

Enes Kanter (ankle) made his return Sunday - Miami.

Wow. What a list. OKC is banged up and has managed to win games behind the heroics of potential league MVP Russell Westbrook. Kevin Durant possibly missing the entire season has to put a dent in Thunder fans' hearts. Serge Ibaka, another starter, could potentially miss the entire season as well. Where would this team have been had it not been for Westbrook and his history-defining season.

New Orleans Pelicans-

Jrue Holiday (foot) has no timetable for a return.

Anthony Davis (ankle) made his return Sunday - the Clippers.

Omer Asik (calf) has been held out on a day-to-day status.

Ryan Anderson (knee) is out at least one more week.

Point guard Jrue Holiday has been out for over a month. Sixth-Man candidate Ryan Anderson has missed every game since the All-Star Break. Anthony Davis has been in and out of the lineup for the past few weeks, and now Asik hurts his calf. This team, like OKC, can not catch a break. They too have been experiencing some hero-ball as well from third-year superstar Anthony Davis in the games he has been on the court.

Phoenix Suns-

Brandon Knight (ankle) probable for a return Wednesday night - SAC.

Alex Len (ankle) returned Saturday Night and played 18 mins - the Rockets.

The injury bug has not bitten Phoenix quite as hard as it has New Orleans or Oklahoma City, but it has stung them slightly. Prized deadline acquisition Brandon Knight has missed 6 games but he is probable to play in the Suns' next game versus the Kings. Alex Len also missed some time with another sprained ankle, his second this month. The Suns have still managed to, barely, keep themselves from fading completely in the Western Conference Playoff picture.

(Anthony Davis sinks game-winning 3 at the buzzer in Oklahoma City; Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images)

Remaining Schedules

Oklahoma City Thunder-

vs LAL, @SAS, @UTAH, @PHX, - DAL, @MEM, - HOU, - SAS, - SAC, @IND, - POR, - MIN

(7 Home/5 Road)

5 games - teams with sub-.500 records

Most Crucial Game: Thunder @ Suns; Sunday March 29th 6 PM

The OKC Thunder have the most favorable schedule of the bunch including the most home games, most games - sub-.500 teams, and chance to virtually eliminate Phoenix from playoff contention this upcoming Sunday.

New Orleans Pelicans-

vs HOU, - SAC, - MIN, @LAL, @SAC, @POR, - GSW, @MEM, - PHX, @HOU, @MIN, - SAS

(6 Home/ 6 Road)

5 games - teams with sub-.500 records

Most Crucial Game: Suns @ Pelicans; Friday April 10 4 PM

While the Pels' schedule doesn't look too friendly, it gives the Pelicans five games that they should win with ease. Every single one of those games are games that New Orleans needs to leap frog Oklahoma City. They too get a meeting with Phoenix, except they get it a little later, in the final week of the Season.

Phoenix Suns-

vs SAC, - POR, - OKC, @POR, @GSW, - UTAH, @ATL, @DAL, @NOP, @SAS, - LAC

(5 Home/ 6 Road)

2 games - teams with sub-.500 records

Most Crucial Game(s): Suns - Thunder; Suns @ Pelicans

(For time and date to those games, check above)

Wow. Did someone send the Devil himself to pick and choose the final 11 games of the year for Phoenix. I mean, seriously, many people can say the Suns will only win one or two more games this whole season, and not sound foolish. 9 games - playoff teams is bad enough, but the fact that the two teams they get that are below .500 are two teams that have given them trouble this season. Sacramento has won 2/3 against Phoenix this season, while Utah handed Phoenix its worst butt-spanking of the season by a whopping 27 points. They also have two road meetings with the #1 team from each conference. How will the Phoenix Suns make out in what easily is the toughest remaining schedule in the league?

Conclusion

It might be easy to pick against the Thunder considering 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant is out, and star forward Serge Ibaka is out, but can you really do it? Although OKC has major injury concerns, can you really pick against Russell Westbrook at this time? He has single-handedly carried that team for the past month nearly AVERAGING a triple-double. Yes. I said nearly averaging a triple-double. 34 points 10 rebounds and 9.7 assists are his per game averages for the month of March. Couple that with a 2.5 game lead to begin with, plus the easiest remaining schedule of the three teams, and it looks like you have found yourselves a winner.

Although New Orleans and Phoenix have plenty of time to catch up, including critical match-ups against one another, it just seems outlandish to pick them to make it over Oklahoma City. The Pelicans are just as beat-up as OKC and the Suns, well, have you looked at their remaining schedule? Superstar Anthony Davis will have his turn, don't worry, just not yet. Eric Bledsoe is also forming into his own stardom, averaging 18 points 6 assists 6 rebounds and 2 steals in the month of March, but will that be enough?

None of these teams have mathematically clinched, nor have they been mathematically eliminated, and stranger things have happened. Though none of these franchises would be excited to meet Golden State in the playoffs, there is no coach or player who does not dream of just being able to be given a chance at an NBA championship. Regardless, this three-way race in the Gauntlet they call the Western Conference is sure to go down to the wire.

Final Standings Prediction

8) Oklahoma City Thunder (47-35) --

--------------------------------------------------------------------

9) New Orleans Pelicans (44-38) 3.0 GB

10) Phoenix Suns (43-39) 4.0 GB