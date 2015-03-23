Cleveland Cavaliers Crush Milwaukee Bucks 108-90

The Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 108-90, led by LeBron James who posted a double-double with 28 points on 10 of 17 from the field, including 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. J.R. Smith put in 23 points and was on fire from three-point range as he hit seven out of nine attempts from behind the arc. Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dished out seven assists. Iman Shumpert added 10 points off the bench.



The Cavaliers shot a remarkable 50 percent from the field and were 42 percent on 13 of 31 from three-point range. The Cavs also really stepped up their defense in the second half, as they allowed 53 points in first half but only 37 points in the second. They have now won nine of their last 11 games, and they continue their hot second half of the season. Cleveland is now three games ahead for second place in the Eastern Conference.



For the Bucks, Michael Carter-Williams led the way with 19 points on 8 of 14 from the field to go along with five assists and four steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and gave out five assists. Khris Middleton put in 15 points, plucked five rebounds, and handed out seven assists. All five of Bucks starters scored double figure points.



The Bucks shot a very impressive 54 percent from the field, but they did only shoot 25 percent on 3 of 12 from three and only scored 90 points. The Bucks shot well enough to give them a chance to win, but the game got away from them in the fourth quarter, as they let the Cavaliers score 108 points on 50 percent from the field and let the Cavs get hot from three-point land.



The Bucks have really struggled of late, and they have now lost six straight games. The Bucks have fallen apart ever since they traded away Brandon Knight for Michael-Carter Williams. However, they still hold sixth place in Eastern Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Miami Heat.