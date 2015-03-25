Clippers Clobber Knicks Winning By 31 Points

Saying the Knicks have had a bad season is an understatement. Nothing's gone right for them this season and in his first year as a head coach, Derek Fisher has won just a total of 14 games. Coming into today's game against the red hot Los Angeles Clippers you could sense that this game had the makings of a blowout. And it was just that. Doc Rivers' Clippers steamrolled over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden winning by a score of 111-80, their largest margin of victory over the Knicks, ever.

With less than 40 seconds to go in the opening quarter, DeAndre Jordan blocked a shot and ran down the middle of the court. Chris Paul knew he was trailing behind and fed Jordan beautifully who was wide open for a monster dunk. That was really the key to the Clippers offense in the opening 12 minutes. They moved the ball around and made an extra pass to hit the open man for the best possible shot and there was nothing the Knicks could have done about it.

The Clippers bench was phenomenal in the second, which allowed the starters to get even more rest than usual as they had scored 20 minutes less than four minutes into the quarter. Austin Rivers capped off the good start with a steal off of Ricky Leado near midcourt and dunked it with no one around him. When the half finally ended, Los Angeles had taken a commanding thirty point lead and were getting anything they wanted on the offensive glass while playing some pretty decent defense to boot.

It was more of the same in that second half, despite the fact that the Knicks shot a lot better in that third period. However, they had already dug themselves into such a huge hole that there was no way that the home team was going to be able to dig out of the deficit. Doc Rivers could have worried that with this big of a lead, his team could have stepped off the gas pedal and allowed the Knicks to get back into the game. That did not happen and allowed their opponents to score a measly 80 points.

If there was one bright spot for the Knicks this evening it was the bench play from Cleanthony Early and Rickey Ledo. In just 25 minutes of action tonight, Early finished the game with a team high 18 points, going 5-12 from the field and made all six of attempts from the charity stripe. For Ledo, he got 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. However, the most alarming stat of the night for the rookie out of Providence was the fact that he finished the game with seven turnovers, which led the team.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin did not have a standout performance on the offensive end as the duo combined for a mere 25 points. But the Clippers got production from just about everyone as tonight's game was a great team effort. It was Austin Rivers who came off the bench and led all scorers with a remarkable 21 points shooting 90% in just 19 minutes of action. He also dished out three assists and came away with a couple of steals, yet he still ended up as a -2, somehow.

For Derek Fisher, it does not get much easier as they welcome in a much improved Boston Celtic squad on Friday evening while the Clippers head to Philadelphia to play the lowly 76ers that same night.