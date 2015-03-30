Craig Sager's Leukemia Has Returned

Legendary basketball sideline reporter Craig Sager has received the sad news that his leukemia has returned, according to his son Craig Sager Jr.

Craig Sager missed all of last season with leukemia and recently returned to the sideline for the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Chicago Bulls game on TNT for March 5th. Craig Sager Sr. is known for his sideline interview's with the likes Gregg Poppovich and other NBA legends, but most of all his eye-popping suits.

This is sad news as he is a legend in the NBA broadcasting community. Craig Sager battled all last year in chemotherapy to get back to the sidelines. When he returned in early March he was celebrated on social media by fans as well as current NBA superstars.

In Sager’s absence last year, Sager Jr. filled in for his father, interviewing Gregg Poppovich, who said, “Craig, we miss ya, you’ve been an important part of all this, for a long time, (you are) doing a great job. We want your fanny back on the court and I promise I’ll be nice.”

Craig Sager Jr. released a statement via twitter.