Two Ridiculous Fast Break Highlights From Sunday

It is a known fact that Blake Griffin and Russell Westbrook can do crazy and seemingly inhuman things on the court. On Sunday, March 29th, they both soared on some top plays of the night.

Jonas Jerebko gets the ball in perfect position under the basket. An easy layup, right?

Not when Blake Griffin is in town. Even when BG32 completely mistimes his jump, his hops can propel him to incredible heights, literally and figuratively. Blake soared and spun around in an effort to reject Jerebko's shot. This was easily one of the best blocks in recent memory.

The best part? Jerebko did everything right, and even saw Griffin coming. He corralled the pass to him at the basket, went up, and waited for Blake Griffin to land at a regular human time relative to when he jumped. Yet, Griffin isn't all human. He came in like Nightcrawler and swatted down Jonas's shot as part of his 21-point, nine-rebound performance against the Celtics. LA won the game, 119-106.

The Masked Man Russell Westbrook is abnormal. In a positive, yet terrifying way.

Complexion of a Westbrook-ian play is very different and breathtaking. It starts with a risk. A big one. Like trying to out jump your teammate and starting center on a fast-break alley-oop. And it usually ends up in an explosive play beyond belief.

In a 109-97 win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Russ and Kanter had an alley-oop thrown their way by teammate D.J. Augustin on the fast break. What happened next was priceless. Both went up for the dunk. Despite Kanter's obvious height advantage of eight whole inches, Westbrook snatched the ball out of the air and slammed it with enough force that could set the net on fire. The best part - he made sure Kanter was hanging on to be in the poster.

After the game, Westbrook made sure to taunt Kanter about losing a height battle to his point guard: