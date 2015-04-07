Dikembe Mutombo Elected To Basketball Hall Of Fame

Former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame along with 10 others. Other names include Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, and long-time NBA referee Dick Bavetta.

Dikembe Mutombo was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks and won two Defensive Player of the Year awards with the team. Mutombo's most productive season in Atlanta was in 1999-2000 in which he averaged 11.5 points and 14 rebounds per game. He totaled 11,729 points for his career.

Mutombo spent five seasons in Atlanta and became a household name for the Hawks in the 90s with his defensive presence as a shot blocker and rebounder. He was coached under Lenny Wilkins from 1996-2000. Wilkins won the Coach of the Year award with Atlanta in the 1993-94 season.

Mutombo would go on to play 19 seasons in the NBA. Entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an amazing accomplishment under Mutombo's part, and it solidifies his spot as one of the all-time greats in Atlanta sports.