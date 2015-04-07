April 7th: The Night that Can Make or Break Playoff Hopes in the West

The West has been the supreme conference in the NBA now for years. The East has simply lacked the depth to be worthy of watching, other than the Chicago Bulls, occasionally the Washington Wizards, most recently the Atlanta Hawks, and whatever team LeBron James is on. This season, the playoff race contains as much drama as ever, with three teams in the Western Conference playing in what could be pivotal games for the outcome of their season.

Firstly, the San Antonio Spurs.

As always, Tim Duncan has continued to further his legacy as The Big Fundamental, and to secure his reputation as one of the most timeless players in NBA history. Even though his Spurs won 62 games last year to win the West and dominated LeBron's Miami Heat with the biggest win margin of any Finals last year, San Antonio has fallen to just 6th in the conference in 2014-2015. That being said, the Spurs have started to emerge at just the right time.

San Antonio has now won 9 of their last 10 games and rank in the top 7 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Not bad for a team whose best player is nearly 39 years old.

Tonight, they play none other than the Oklahoma City Thunder. Who, even without reigning league MVP Kevin Durant, are a force to be reckoned with. This is due to none other than the terror and freak of nature that is Russell Westbrook.

His two month tear has increased his season averages to 27.7 points, 8.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. So it's really no surprise that his 11 triple doubles are at least three times more than any other player this season. The addition of Enes Kanter has given the Thunder a much needed boost in the absence of Durant and Serge Ibaka, as the young center finally seems to be in a situation where he can reach his potential; Kanter is now averaging career highs in field goal percentage (56.4%), points (18.4) and rebounds (11.6) per game.

Chesapeake Energy Arena will be as loud as ever tonight, as the Thunder (42-35) desperately need a win in order to hold their position at the bottom of the playoff picture over the Pelicans (41-35). That being said, a surging, healthy Spurs team, that is coming off a highly impressive 107-92 win over the NBA's best team (the Golden State Warriors) is going to be tough to beat.

Now onto the Pelicans and their menacing, unibrow-clad leader, Anthony Davis.

Even though Davis is one of the best 21 year olds that the league and its fans have ever had the fortune of seeing, tonight is quite possibly going to be a devastating blow to their hopes of clawing into the playoffs. They may be at home, but as they face the Warriors, who will be ready to reprove themselves as favorites to win the title this year after a loss two days ago, it doesn't look great for the Pelicans.

Despite missing a few games with injury this year, Davis has continued his prolific rise to stardom by improving his game in every way imaginable. His numbers are up across the board, he's adding the muscle mass to compete against the league's tougher big men, and the range of his jump shot continues to increase. So even though he won't be the MVP this year, it's safe to say that with numbers of 24.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a league best 3 blocks per game, he'll be winning his fair share of awards in the near future.

No matter how much talent he possesses though, it's going to demand an awful lot from Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon and the brow himself to overcome a Warriors team with 63 wins already. With Stephen Curry playing out of his mind, Andrew Bogut healthy and protecting the paint as well as ever, and the immense amount of depth that Golden State has at every position, it's going to be extremely difficult for the Pelicans to end their current 11 game losing streak against the Warriors.

The Thunder, on the other hand, can win tonight's game. The Spurs only improve as the season goes on, but Westbrook is playing with more ferocity than ever right now, and has the ability to take over a game just as quickly as he can soar to the rim. Tonight's game is still up in the air and should be a close match up throughout, but if the Thunder can secure a win at home (where they are 27-11 this year), they have an excellent chance of hanging onto the 8th seed for just another week.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans don't look so convincing. After going a perfectly mediocre 5-5 in their last ten games it's looking very doubtful that they have much of a chance tonight.

Sorry New Orleans, but OKC may be able to put your playoff dreams to sleep tonight.