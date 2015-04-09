Sim Bhullar Scores As Kings Lose to Utah Jazz
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Utah Jazz faced off against the very short handed Sacramento Kings Wednesday night. The Kings are currently dealing with injuries to some of their top players which include DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay (the Kings' 2 leading scorers) and sharp shooter Nik Stauskas (otherwise known as Sauce Castillo).

The Jazz were pretty much at full strength, only missing shooting guard Alec Burks, whom they lost earlier in the season due to shoulder surgery.

You knew this was going to be a pesky Kings team since they were missing their two leading scorers. The game started out that way, the Kings just out hustling the Jazz, which is not done by many teams.

Sacramento led at the end of the first quarter by a score of 22-21; the lead would have been higher if Utah's Trey Burke didn't hit this prayer from half court: