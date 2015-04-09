Sim Bhullar Scores As Kings Lose to Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz faced off against the very short handed Sacramento Kings Wednesday night. The Kings are currently dealing with injuries to some of their top players which include DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay (the Kings' 2 leading scorers) and sharp shooter Nik Stauskas (otherwise known as Sauce Castillo).

The Jazz were pretty much at full strength, only missing shooting guard Alec Burks, whom they lost earlier in the season due to shoulder surgery.

You knew this was going to be a pesky Kings team since they were missing their two leading scorers. The game started out that way, the Kings just out hustling the Jazz, which is not done by many teams.

Sacramento led at the end of the first quarter by a score of 22-21; the lead would have been higher if Utah's Trey Burke didn't hit this prayer from half court:

In the second quarter, Utah's head coach Quin Snyder was putting in lineups not seen much of this season that that included Jeremy Evans, Jack Cooley, and Christopher Johnson. They weren't throwing the game away, but it didn't look like a good effort from the Jazz.

The Kings increased their lead to 6 at the half. In the third quarter, the Jazz decided to kick it into gear, as they started to make runs to take the lead. The Jazz's 2 first round picks this past offseason started to take over the quarter as the Jazz regained the lead from the Kings. Utah led by 2 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Jazz really took over and never looked back. They never let Sacramento back into the game and finished off the task. The final score was 103-91 in Utah's favor.

The Jazz were led by big man Derrick Favors, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The injury plagued Kings were led by forward Jason Thompson, who put up 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block.

Late in the fourth quarter of this game, the Kings subbed in big man Sim Bhullar, who recently became the first NBA player of Indian descent when Sacramento gave him a contract. Bhullar grabbed a rebound with just less than one minute to go in the game, and with 17.9 seconds remaining, the 7'5" big man hit a hook shot to become the first-ever player of Indian descent to score an NBA basket. Quite a moment for not just him, but for the whole NBA community.

The Jazz are now on a 2 game winning streak. This Kings loss comes after a win against the Timberwolves in their previous contest.