Miami Brings The Heat But Falls To The Chicago Bulls

With the hope of regaining a potential playoff spot from the Boston Celtics or the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat looked to win two games in a row against the recuperating Derrick Rose led Chicago Bulls. Jimmy Butler did not play because of a calf injury, creating further hope that a vital clutch win could be produced.

The Chicago Bulls wrestled out a 51-32 deficit from the first half to outscore the Miami Heat 33-8 in the third after being nonexistent in the second quarter. Derrick Rose played limited minutes and went 5 of 15 with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Hassan Whiteside emerged with another improving game, 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Pau Gasol had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago. Surprisingly, even with the major second and third quarter neither team had a player score over 20 points.

Dwyane Wade was practically absent in the effort to put the Heat up front, shooting a disappointing 4 for 20 with nine points. The Chicago Bulls, which are observing the playoff matchups, are in a run for the third seed along with the Toronto Raptors with three games left in the regular season.

The Chicago Bulls are now 47-32, while the Miami Heat are 35-44 stay in the 10th seed overall behind the Indiana Pacers. The Miami Heat have the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, and Philidelphia 76ers left to play.

The Bulls will host the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game on Saturday, April 11th.