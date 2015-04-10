Who Is The Most Improved Player In The NBA?

Each season in the NBA, a player is given the Most Improved Player Award for being exactly that. Some past players who have won this award have blossomed into stars including: Goran Dragic, Paul George, and Kevin Love. This season, it is not clear who will be crowned like it has been in the past. The players that are in the running are:

1. Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler

Butler has bursted onto the scene this year and has stepped up for the Chicago Bulls since the continued absence of Derrick Rose. Last year, Butler showed potential to be solid offensively, but he has proven already to be one of the best defensive players in the league. His averages from last season were 13.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. This season, Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. The seven point increase in scoring is highest among the players who are candidates for the award. His field goal percentage has also increased from 39 percent last season to 46 percent this year. A lot of people felt that Butler was snubbed out of being an Eastern All-Star this season, but he has not let it phase his production in the second half of the season. He has notched five 30+ point performances this year. Much of his success this season can be pointed to the acquisition of Pau Gasol in the offseason. Gasol commands attention in the post, and with his passing ability, he can find Butler for open shots. If there had to be a winner picked today, Butler would be it.

2. Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green

Green's season so far with the Warriors has been phenomenal. He has been in and out of the starting lineup due to limiting David Lee's minutes in some games, but Green brings the same effort and intensity that the Warriors have needed to keep the best record in the NBA. He has also improved in every statistical category. Last season, Green averaged just 6.2 points, 1.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game compared to this year's 11.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 8.0 rebounds. He has posted 14 double-doubles this season including one triple-double against the Raptors on Jan. 2. Even though Butler is the frontrunner to win the Most Improved Player Award, don't be surprised if Green ends up getting it, and it wouldn't be a wrong choice either because of his tremendous production on the NBA's best team.

3. Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert

Before this season, Rudy Gobert was not a name that was being discussed often throughout the league. What a difference a year makes. Gobert has made his presence known and looks to be a promising big man in the future for the struggling Utah Jazz. Last season only appearing in 45 games, Gobert averaged 2.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. This season, Gobert had appeared in 77 games is averaging 8.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. He has 22 double-doubles on the season including a 15 point, 24 rebound performance in a win against the Grizzlies. Gobert's name has not been thrown around for this award as much as Butler and Green. This could be because of the Jazz's below average record of 35-42. Nonetheless, Gobert has proven that he is getting better and will continue to cause problems in the paint for opposing teams.

Other players being considered: Giannas Antetokounmpo, Hassan Whiteside, and Victor Oladipo