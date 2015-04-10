Who Is The Most Improved Player In The NBA?
USA TODAY Sports

Each season in the NBA, a player is given the Most Improved Player Award for being exactly that. Some past players who have won this award have blossomed into stars including: Goran Dragic, Paul George, and Kevin Love. This season, it is not clear who will be crowned like it has been in the past. The players that are in the running are:

1. Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler

Butler has bursted onto the scene this year and has stepped up for the Chicago Bulls since the continued absence of Derrick Rose. Last year, Butler showed potential to be solid offensively, but he has proven already to be one of the best defensive players in the league. His averages from last season were 13.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. This season, Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. The seven point increase in scoring is highest among the players who are candidates for the award. His field goal percentage has also increased from 39 percent last season to 46 percent this year. A lot of people felt that Butler was snubbed out of being an Eastern All-Star this season, but he has not let it phase his production in the second half of the season. He has notched five 30+ point performances this year. Much of his success this season can be pointed to the acquisition of Pau Gasol in the offseason. Gasol commands attention in the post, and with his passing ability, he can find Butler for open shots. If there had to be a winner picked today, Butler would be it.